UP's Agra Railway Officer Found Dead In DRM Office, Family Alleges Workplace Harassment As Staff Protest | X

New Delhi, Nov 2: A 32-year-old railway officer was found dead in one of the chambers at the divisional railway manager's office in Agra, officials said on Monday.

The deceased, Abhishek Singh Kushwaha, was posted as an assistant operations manager (AOM) in the Agra railway division. His body was found on a sofa in an office chamber at around 11 pm on Sunday, police said.

Kushwaha's wife and mother have alleged that a toxic work culture and mental harassment by a senior official drove him to take his own life.

#आगरा ⏩️ आगरा में सनसनीखेज घटना, रेलवे अधिकारी की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत⏩️ डीआरएम कार्यालय स्थित अपने चैंबर में मिला एओएम अभिषेक सिंह कुशवाहा का शव⏩️ रेलवे में एओएम (असिस्टेंट ऑपरेशंस मैनेजर) के पद पर तैनात थे अभिषेक सिंह⏩️ चैंबर में शव मिलने से रेलवे प्रशासन में मचा हड़कंप⏩️ आत्महत्या किए जाने की आशंका, घटना के कारणों की जांच शुरू⏩️ वरिष्ठ अधिकारी पर उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाए जाने की चर्चा⏩️ घटना के बाद रेलवे के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों में खलबली⏩️ मौत के कारणों और उत्पीड़न के आरोपों की जांच के बाद होगा खुलासा@CMOfficeUP @agrapolice @adgzoneagra @digrangeagra @Uppolice @UPGovt #agra #indianrailways #railwayofficer #mahuakhabar — Mahua Khabar (@MahuaKhabarr) November 2, 2026

Railway Official Dismisses Harassment Allegations

Sanjay Gautam, PRO, Agra Division, confirmed the incident but dismissed the allegations levelled by the family members.

आगरा में Sr DOM के प्रताड़ना से अन्य Rail अधिकारी की मौत, क्या Railway करेगी इंसाफ?@RailMinIndia @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah @myogiadityanath @Uppolice @RPF_INDIA https://t.co/npja7kvukh — Neha कुशवाहा (@NehaKushwaha219) November 2, 2026

“Kushwaha was found lying on a sofa in the chamber of the senior divisional operations manager (general). He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” Gautam said.

“His post-mortem report is yet to come. Since the matter is under police investigation, I cannot say anything further,” he added.

When asked about the family's allegations of mental harassment by the senior divisional operations manager (coordination), Gautam dismissed them as "baseless" and declined to share further details.

“These are all baseless allegations,” Gautam said.

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Wife Details Events Before Officer's Death

In a complaint filed with the police, Kushwaha’s wife, Astha Rani, stated that on November 1, 2026, her husband had told her that he was going to the office. He later returned home at around 4 pm to collect a diary.

Rani added in her complaint that he appeared very disturbed at the time. When she called him about an hour later, at around 5 pm, he did not respond. Later that night, she learnt about his death.

Family Alleges Workplace Harassment

She said her husband had been transferred from Prayagraj to Agra around three months ago and had allegedly been facing harassment since then.

She alleged that the senior divisional operations manager (coordination) had subjected her husband to a stressful work environment, making him work from 9 am to 11 pm, and had threatened to ruin his career if he did not follow his orders.

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Railway Employees Protest Officer's Death

The incident has sent shockwaves among other railway staff members, who have demanded strict action against the person responsible.

Railway employees staged a protest outside the divisional railway manager's office, holding senior officials responsible for the officer's death and demanding action against them.

“The toxic work culture at the DRM office has led to Kushwaha’s death. We want action against the accused official, and we will continue our protest until justice is delivered,” a staff member said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)