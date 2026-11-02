Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Courts In 7 Districts, Palghar Court Evacuated As Police Launch Search |

Palghar, Maharashtra: A bomb threat email received by the Palghar Sessions and District Court on Monday triggered a major security alert, prompting authorities to evacuate the entire court premises and launch an extensive search operation.

Threatening Email Warns Of Explosion At 3:11 PM

The email reportedly warned that an explosion would take place inside the court premises at 3:11 pm, causing panic among judicial officials, lawyers, litigants and court staff.

Soon after receiving the threat, police personnel rushed to the spot and tightened security arrangements. As a precautionary measure, judges, advocates, litigants and employees were safely evacuated from the premises.

Bomb Detection Squad And Dog Squad Deployed To Search Court Complex

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with a dog squad, was subsequently deployed to conduct a thorough search of the court complex and its surrounding areas.

According to preliminary information provided by the police, no suspicious object had been found during the initial search. However, security personnel continued their inspection as a precautionary measure in view of the seriousness of the threat.

Police have initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the threatening email and identify those responsible for sending it.

Meanwhile, the threat was not limited to Palghar. Similar bomb threat emails were reportedly received by six other district courts in Maharashtra, including Thane, Satara, Beed, Solapur, Nashik and Parbhani.

The simultaneous threats to courts in seven districts have raised serious security concerns, prompting law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert.

The extent of the disruption to judicial proceedings and further findings of the investigation are awaited.

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