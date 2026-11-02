Loaded Truck Gets Stuck In Barricades At Vashi Arm Flyover, Driver Injured, Traffic Disrupted | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: A loaded cargo truck got stuck in the barricades at the entrance of the Vashi arm flyover early Monday after its driver attempted to use the restricted stretch despite a ban on heavy vehicles. The accident, which occurred around 5 am, left the driver with minor injuries to his hand and disrupted traffic on Palm Beach Road for some time.

Truck Travelling From APMC Towards Pune Attempts To Enter Restricted Flyover

The incident took place on the Pune-bound carriageway from Mahatma Phule signal in Vashi. The truck driver, identified as Ramlal Kanaji Meena, was travelling from APMC towards Pune when he attempted to take the arm flyover at Sector 17, which connects Palm Beach Road to the Sion-Panvel Highway.

The flyover is meant exclusively for light vehicles, and barricades have been installed at its entrance to prevent heavy vehicles from entering. However, the truck got stuck in the barricades while attempting to pass through.

Vashi Traffic Police Deploy Two Hydra Cranes To Remove Stuck Truck

Vashi traffic police rushed to the spot and regulated traffic to prevent further congestion. As the truck was loaded with goods, two Hydra cranes were called in to remove it from the flyover. The vehicle was subsequently cleared and traffic movement restored.

Initially, police were informed that the driver had left the accident spot. However, it was later learnt that he had sustained injuries and had gone to a hospital for treatment.

Vashi Traffic Division Senior Police Inspector Sunil Kadam confirmed that Meena had suffered minor injuries to his hand.

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