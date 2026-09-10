UPRISE Showcases Youth Innovation In Lucknow As Innov8X, Scanvidense And Meridian Secure Top Three Spots | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, September 10, 2026: The Yogi government's UPRISE initiative is giving students a platform to showcase new ideas as part of efforts to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among youth in Uttar Pradesh.

As part of this initiative, students presented several new technology-based business models and innovations at the UPRISE programme organised at Integral University in Lucknow.

The shortlisted ideas included projects related to areas such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, security, agriculture, water quality, real estate, and traditional crafts.

Students Showcase New Ideas

At the programme, Dhruv X SkyShield presented a portable artificial intelligence (AI)-based anti-drone defence system; NidaanVaani presented a healthcare platform; Meridian presented a smart wearable posture monitoring system; and Samvedana presented an artificial intelligence-based mental health platform. Scanvidense developed a medical platform to help doctors analyse patient data and make diagnoses.

GeoQuery Lab presented a property information platform, Innov8X presented an artificial intelligence-based surveillance and security system, ShilpSetu presented a digital marketplace connecting artisans directly with customers, and AgriQ presented an automated system for precision agriculture.

Innov8X Secures First Place

Innov8X secured first place in the competition. The team comprised Ramish Adeel, Muskaan, Faraz Nadeem, Laiba Rahman, Rehan Shaikh, and Faizan-e-Raza. Scanvidense secured second place, with the team comprising Anas Khalid, Abdul Malik, Ali Hasan, Alina Farooqui, Abdul Rahman, and Saher Zahra.

The Meridian team secured third place. It comprised Imama Bint Anwar, Arisha Khanam, Abdullah Ashraf Ali, Mohammad Sayam Ashraf, MD Mamunur Rashid and Hasan Abbas Niazi.

Harshit Desai, Simran Sahni, Poonam Khandelwal, and Harshvardhan Javeri evaluated the students' ideas and presentations. Through UPRISE, students got an opportunity to present their innovations as business models.

UPRISE Programme At Lucknow University

Through this initiative, students will also have the opportunity to train at BookMyShow. The UPRISE programme will also be organised at Lucknow University.