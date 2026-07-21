UPPPCL Steps Up Power Safety Measures Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra, Directs Uninterrupted Supply Across State | X

Lucknow, July 21: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is making comprehensive preparations to ensure that the Kanwar Yatra and other religious events are conducted safely, smoothly and without disruption.

With the objective of providing uninterrupted power supply to devotees and preventing any electrical accidents, the Energy Department has intensified large-scale preparations across the state.

Energy Department Reviews Preparations

In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) and Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, Dr. Ashish Kumar Goyal, chaired a review meeting with DISCOM officials and issued clear directions. During the meeting, instructions were issued that all necessary maintenance work related to electrical safety at public and religious places should be completed before the commencement of the Kanwar Yatra. Temple committees and other organisers should also be made aware of electrical safety.

During the meeting, directions were also issued to coordinate with public representatives and share information regarding the ongoing power infrastructure improvement works in their respective areas.

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Focus On Electrical Safety Measures

It was further directed that incidents of transformer failures must be reduced. Superintending Engineers should also remain vigilant in this regard. Otherwise, action will also be taken against the concerned Superintending Engineer in the event of transformer damage. Wherever there has been a delay in providing temporary electricity connections, the matter should be examined and appropriate action should be taken. Temporary connections should be approved at the earliest.

UPPCL has also emphasised strict compliance with safety standards during maintenance work. Officials have been directed to ensure that all employees wear safety equipment while carrying out work so that electrical accidents can be prevented. Keeping in view the monsoon season, officials have also been instructed to conduct regular field inspections, promptly rectify local faults and maintain uninterrupted power supply.

UPPCL Ensures Power Availability

Dr. Goyal noted, "Adequate electrical materials are available in all regions of the state. Executive Engineers have also been provided with financial powers and funds to procure the required materials at the local level so that power supply can be restored in the shortest possible time in the event of natural disasters or adverse weather conditions."

In this manner, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, UPPCL is working with full commitment to ensure a safe and seamless power supply system across the state during the Kanwar Yatra.