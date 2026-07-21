BJP Slams Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi After Detention During Protest Near PM Modi's Residence Over NEET Issue | X - BJP

New Delhi, July 21: BJP chief Nitin Nabin strongly condemned the protest held by Congress leaders, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, and said the conduct displayed by the LoP is entirely "unbecoming and condemnable."

"His behaviour clearly demonstrates that he does not take the dignity of the Leader of the Opposition's office seriously... We have consistently maintained that Rahul Gandhi is emerging as a symbol of anarchy. Certain parliamentary offices do not belong to any single party; the Prime Minister is not merely the leader of one party but the elected representative of 1.4 billion citizens. The behaviour exhibited by Rahul Gandhi and his team and their attempt to incite anarchy during their visit to the Prime Minister's residence today clearly indicates that this is not the politics of dissent, but rather the politics of anarchy. It is particularly concerning that a senior leader like Mallikarjun Kharge accompanied Rahul Gandhi...," the BJP chief said on Tuesday.

आज नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी ने जिस प्रकार का कृत्य किया है, वह न केवल अशोभनीय है, बल्कि लोकतांत्रिक मर्यादाओं के भी विपरीत और अत्यंत निंदनीय है।



नेता प्रतिपक्ष जिस गरिमा का पद है, उस पद को भी राहुल गांधी गंभीरता से नहीं लेते हैं, ये उनके व्यवहार में साफ दिखाई दिया।



लोकतंत्र… pic.twitter.com/tYfWKd0fla — BJP (@BJP4India) July 21, 2026

BJP Criticises Opposition Protest

Nabin called today's incident "unfortunate" and a "dark day" in India's political history.

"We, too, have served in the Opposition for long periods, yet we never breached such boundaries... When Rahul Gandhi set conditions, they were accepted. Yet, it is unfortunate that a person holding the office of LoP backs out once the process moves forward... I would tell our colleagues in the Congress opposition that we are always ready for any kind of dialogue on the floor of Parliament. However, the emerging trend of breaching decorum and the anarchic mindset developing within your ranks are certainly distressing the nation; the country stands firmly with its Prime Minister...," he further said.

Opposition Leaders Detained

LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi were detained by the Delhi Police while leading a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence.

Police personnel were seen carrying Rahul Gandhi towards a police bus as security forces dispersed demonstrators.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who joined the protest, was also detained.

Priyanka Gandhi criticised the government's actions and said, "They are cowards. They are scared. We are not scared of them. They are scared of us."

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced disruptions for the second successive day on Tuesday over the Opposition demand for discussion on the NEET-UG issue and resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)