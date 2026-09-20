UPPCS-2025: Special Mock Interview Program To Begin On September 23 | X

Lucknow: Candidates who have successfully cleared the UPPCS-2025 Main Examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will get a special opportunity to prepare for the interview. Under the initiative of the Social Welfare Ministry, a special mock interview program will start on September 23.

The objective is to prepare candidates for the actual interview and hone their personality, communication skills and confidence. The program will be held at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj Research and Training Institute, Bhagidari Bhawan, Gomti Nagar.

IAS-PCS officers associated with the Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration and Management (UPAAM) and subject experts will guide candidates during the mock interviews. Candidates will practice interview preparation strategies, effective answering techniques, personality presentation, communication skills, and confidence.

Candidates will also get an opportunity to identify their shortcomings and work on improving them. Conducted in several phases, the program will help candidates become familiar with the atmosphere of an actual interview.

To support preparation for competitive examinations in the state, the Social Welfare Ministry is also operating 8 residential coaching centers. At these centers, candidates are provided free residential training along with facilities such as a mess, library, internet, test series, and study material. Facilities for recreation, sports and gym are also being provided.

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Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Anand Kumar Singh said that the mock interview will be free of cost. Candidates who have received training from the Social Welfare Department’s Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj Research and Training Institute, Bhagidari Bhawan, and other pre-examination training centers across the state, as well as candidates under the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana, will be able to benefit.

He added that any interested candidate from any category who has successfully cleared the UPPCS-2025 Main Examination will also be eligible to participate in the mock interview. Through this initiative, the state government is providing additional guidance to youth preparing for competitive examinations for the next stage.