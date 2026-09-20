The Confluence Of Flavors From Across Uttar Pradesh To Be Showcased At UP International Trade Show Season-4 | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow/Greater Noida: Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2026 will showcase not only the state’s industrial, business and entrepreneurial strength before the country and the world, but also its rich culinary traditions. Traditional cuisines from different districts and regions of Uttar Pradesh will be presented in one place at the trade show's food court. This will allow visitors to experience the distinctive flavors of different regions of Uttar Pradesh in a single venue.

Under ‘UP Ka Swad’, the food court features famous dishes from different regions of the state. Jain Shikanji from Modinagar, Khurchan from Khurja, Moradabadi Dal and Biscuit Roti from Moradabad, Gujri Thali from Noida, Galouti Kebab, Tunday Kebab and Lucknowi Biryani from Lucknow, and Banarasi Paan, Tomato Chaat and Kulhad Chai from Varanasi will be available here.

Similarly, Dahi-Jalebi and Samosa Chaat from Kanpur, Petha, Bedhai with Aloo Sabzi and Dalmoth from Agra, Peda from Mathura, Tehri, Lassi and Chaat from Prayagraj, Thekua from Gorakhpur, Litti-Chokha from Ballia, Poha and Balushahi from Jhansi, Aloo Tikki and Seekh Kebab from Bareilly, Rewri and Gajak from Meerut, Gujiya and desi ghee sweets from Ayodhya, Matha ke Aloo from Etawah, Gajak and sugarcane-related products from Muzaffarnagar, and local delicacies such as Aloo Tikki and Seekh Kebab from Bareilly will also be major attractions.

‘UP Ki Khau Gali’ will also be a special attraction at the trade show. It will showcase the cuisines of different regions of the state, including Banaras ka Swad, Kanpur ka Swad, Allahabad ka Swad, Awadh ke Vyanjan, Jaunpur ka Swad, Lakhimpur ka Swad, Aligarh ka Swad, Agra ka Swad, Moradabad ka Swad, Khurja ka Swad, Noida ka Swad, Bareilly ka Swad, Ghaziabad ka Swad, Ballia ka Swad, Gorakhpur ka Swad and Ghazipur ka Swad.

Through this initiative, the state aims to showcase the distinctive culinary traditions of different regions on a major platform, while also giving wider recognition to local products and the businesses associated with them.

A special food stall of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission will also be set up in the food court. It will showcase dishes prepared in rural areas. This will give local livelihood groups an opportunity to showcase their products on a major platform.

Along with this, stalls of various popular food establishments will also be set up in the food court. These include Domino’s, Wow Momo, Subway, Wow China, Keventers, Chaayos, Taco Bell, KFC, Bikanervala, Coke, Burger King, Seasons Cafe, Dosa Kitchen, Between the Bread, Barista Coffee, Fat Roll and Fruit Juice Bar.

Under the Yogi government, Uttar Pradesh is moving forward not only in investment, industry, and exports, but also in connecting its local identity with the larger market. The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show is an important platform for this broader effort, where the state’s industrial capabilities, along with local products, handicrafts, cuisine, and entrepreneurship, are also showcased.

Presenting cuisines from different parts of the state together in the food court will also highlight Uttar Pradesh's unity in diversity and rich culinary traditions. For buyers, investors, entrepreneurs and visitors arriving from across the country and abroad, this will also provide an opportunity to become familiar with the state’s cultural and local identity alongside its economic capabilities.

By including the state's local flavors alongside industry, investment, and business, the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show expands the concept of ‘Local to Global’. Bringing flavors from Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Central Uttar Pradesh to a single venue will highlight the state’s culinary diversity.

While the industrial and business capabilities of Uttar Pradesh will be presented to the world at UP International Trade Show-2026, the flavors and traditions rooted in the state's soil will also reach the country and the world through ‘UP Ka Swad’ and ‘UP Ki Khau Gali’.