UP ATS Eliminates Naxal Supremo Carrying ₹30 Lakh Reward In Varanasi Encounter; Was Absconding For 20 Years, Faced 50+ Criminal Cases | X

Lucknow/Varanasi: Amid the Yogi government's strict law-and-order policy in Uttar Pradesh, the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) carried out a major operation in Varanasi and eliminated Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh Bhokta alias Sardar Ji, the Supremo of the banned Naxal organisation Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TSPC), in an encounter. Ganjhu had been absconding for nearly 20 years and carried a combined reward of Rs 30 lakh announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jharkhand Police. More than 50 criminal cases were registered against him, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion, arson, criminal conspiracy, and attacks on public servants, including cases involving the murder of ordinary citizens and policemen. DGP Rajeev Krishna announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for the ATS team involved in the encounter.

The UP ATS had received intelligence that Naxal operatives from Jharkhand were likely to enter Uttar Pradesh. The ATS received information that TSPC Supremo Brijesh Ganjhu, who had been disguising himself and hiding across different states to evade security agencies, was heading towards Varanasi with an associate. Based on this input, ATS teams were deployed in the border areas of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra connected to Varanasi, and along suspected movement routes.

In the early hours of September 20, information was received that Ganjhu had entered Varanasi and was moving towards Lanka Maidan in the Ramnagar police station area. ATS teams took up positions around Lanka Maidan. During this, two persons riding a motorcycle were spotted approaching from the GT Road side. When an attempt was made to stop them, the motorcycle riders opened fire on the ATS team.

During the encounter, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar Rai, who was leading the police team, and Head Constable Nitendra Krishna were also struck by bullets, but both were wearing bulletproof jackets, which saved their lives. In the retaliatory action, Brijesh Ganjhu was also shot, while his associate fled the spot. The injured Ganjhu was immediately taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Jharkhand Police had announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh and the NIA a reward of Rs 5 lakh on Brijesh Ganjhu. He was also wanted in NIA cases RC-6/2018 and RC-22/2018. More than 50 cases were registered against him relating to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, extortion, arson, causing damage to property, attacks on public servants, and illegal possession of arms and explosives. Cases were also registered against Ganjhu under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Ganjhu was earlier associated with the CPI (Maoist) and later became active in violent Naxal activities as the Supremo of TSPC. Following the encounter, two pistols, one carbine, a large quantity of cartridges, and Rs 1 lakh in cash were recovered from the spot.

The UP ATS had earlier also arrested TSPC sub-zonal commander Umesh alias Nagina, on whom Jharkhand had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh.