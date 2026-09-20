'Those Who Stole Reservation Are Lecturing Us Today; Those Who Insulted Ambedkar Are Now Talking About Respect': UP Minister Anil Rajbhar |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over allegations made against the BJP government concerning reservation, the Dalit community and Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Rajbhar said the SP chief was sitting in the state capital and attempting to mislead the people of Uttar Pradesh every day. “He does not have time to go among the people, nor will he go among them,” Rajbhar said.

Rajbhar said the Samajwadi Party was now speaking about reservation despite what he alleged was its record during its four terms in government. “Today, the Samajwadi Party is talking about reservation, whereas the alleged plunder of reservation meant for backward classes and Dalits during its four governments has rarely been seen before,” he said.

He alleged that the SP had deprived OBCs and extremely backward communities of their share of reservation. “Whenever the Samajwadi Party came to power, the benefits of reservation were given to people belonging to one particular caste,” Rajbhar alleged. “After enjoying all the benefits, they are now talking about reservation and Baba Saheb.”

Rajbhar targets Azam Khan

Rajbhar also referred to the period between 2012 and 2017, alleging that incidents involving the vandalisation of statues of Dr Ambedkar took place during the SP government. “This period needs to be remembered. This is a conspiracy. The Samajwadi Party is trying to create social discord by encouraging its goons,” he alleged.

Rajbhar said the government would also investigate where and by whom statues had allegedly been vandalised during the period. He accused the SP of having provided political protection to those responsible for such incidents and challenged the party to introspect.

SP leaders have a double standard

Rajbhar also questioned the SP over former minister Azam Khan’s alleged remarks about Dr Ambedkar. “Who called Baba Saheb a land mafia?” he asked. Rajbhar alleged that former SP minister Azam Khan had described Dr Ambedkar as the “biggest land mafia” in the state.

He further alleged that remarks were made in connection with places where Ambedkar statues had been installed and parks named after him, suggesting that the Dalit community had occupied those places and that Ambedkar himself was a land mafia.

“Today, these same people are remembering Baba Saheb and the Dalit community. They have a double standard,” Rajbhar alleged. “Those who stole reservation are lecturing us on reservation today, and those who insulted Baba Saheb are now talking about honouring him.” He said the statements and press conferences of SP leaders revealed how they viewed the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Definition of PDA keeps changing every day

Rajbhar said the people of Uttar Pradesh would not be misled and were aware of what he described as the SP’s “real face”. “Do not worry. Society is not going to be misled. The people of the state know their real face very well,” he said.

Taking a dig at Akhilesh Yadav over the SP’s use of the term PDA, Rajbhar said, “PDA has ‘D’ for Dalit. What they will say tomorrow, nobody knows.” He further said, “We have never seen such a confused leader. The definition of PDA is changing every day.”

Rajbhar concluded by saying that the people were watching and understanding everything and claimed that the Samajwadi Party would not succeed in its political efforts.