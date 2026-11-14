UPPCL Chairman Ranvir Prasad Directs Officials To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply Without Scheduled Cuts | Representative image

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is gearing up to ensure uninterrupted 24-hour power supply during Chhath Puja, following similar arrangements for Diwali. The Yogi government’s priority is to ensure smooth, safe and reliable electricity supply to consumers in both rural and urban areas throughout the festival.

Accordingly, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is on high alert. Instructions have also been issued to ensure adequate lighting arrangements at Chhath Puja ghats so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Principal Secretary, Energy and UPPCL Chairman Ranvir Prasad has directed officials to ensure continuous and smooth electricity supply across the state during Chhath Puja. He has instructed the Managing Directors of DISCOMs, Chief Engineers and other officials to ensure power supply without scheduled cuts. The chairman has also directed them to promptly address local power supply disruptions and ensure the availability of adequate repair teams, trolley-mounted transformers and essential materials.

Ranvir Prasad has further instructed officials to conduct regular patrolling, monitor the load on transformers and feeders, and repair loose wires and leaning electricity poles to prevent any untoward incidents at pooja venues.

Meanwhile, departmental teams are continuously carrying out maintenance and upkeep work across all districts under every DISCOM, including Purvanchal, Madhyanchal and Paschimanchal, to strengthen the power supply system. Regular inspections of electricity lines, transformers and other electrical equipment are being conducted.

Wherever required, necessary repairs and maintenance are being undertaken to identify and resolve potential technical issues in advance. Night-time maintenance work is also continuing to further strengthen the electricity distribution network.

The state government also recognises the crucial role of field-level electricity personnel in ensuring safe and uninterrupted power supply to consumers. Departmental teams are working with full commitment, from maintaining electricity lines to resolving consumer complaints. At the same time, several initiatives are being expedited under the RDSS to modernise and strengthen the state's power infrastructure.

The Yogi government's objective is to develop a robust electricity network and ensure quality power supply in every part of the state.