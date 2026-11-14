UP Lawyers Demand Advocates Protection Act, Breach Multiple Police Barricades During Lucknow Protest | Video

UP Lawyers Demand Advocates Protection Act, Breach Multiple Police Barricades During Lucknow Protest | X @ians_india

Lucknow: Hundreds of lawyers took to the streets in Lucknow on Saturday, demanding the immediate implementation of the Advocates Protection Act in Uttar Pradesh. The protest turned tense as demonstrators breached multiple police barricades and pushed their way towards the state Assembly, leading to scuffles with security personnel.

Lawyers Begin Protest March From Kaiserbagh District Court

The lawyers, who began their march from the district court premises in Kaiserbagh, moved through Parivartan Chowk and Atal Chowk before reaching Hazratganj. They raised slogans in support of their demand and announced plans to gherao the Assembly.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Lawyers staged a protest demanding the implementation of the Advocates Protection Act. The march began at Kaiserbagh Court and reached Hazratganj, where protesters attempted to break through barricades and move towards the Assembly. Some lawyers climbed the barricades as police maintained tight security in the area — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2026

At Hazratganj crossing, the protesters broke through a police barricade and climbed over another in an attempt to move forward. The confrontation escalated as lawyers allegedly took control of barricades from the police and pushed past security personnel.

Lawyers during protest in UP's Lucknow demanding implementation of Advocate's protection act to ensure safety and security of members of legal fraternity. https://t.co/P3TVnnOeJW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 14, 2026

Multiple Barricades Breached Along Route To UP Assembly

The protesters subsequently breached barricades erected along the route from Kaiserbagh to Parivartan Chowk, Hazratganj and the Gandhi statue near the GPO. Heavy police deployment had been made along the entire stretch to prevent the march from reaching the Assembly.

Despite repeated appeals by senior police officers to maintain order and disperse, the protesters continued their march. The situation remained tense as police personnel struggled to stop the advancing lawyers.

The protesters eventually reached Gate No. 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, where they continued raising slogans and pressing for their demand.

Lawyers from several districts and associations across the state participated in the demonstration. They argued that an Advocates Protection Act was essential to ensure the safety of lawyers, who face threats and attacks in the course of their professional duties.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements in view of the announced Assembly gherao, deploying personnel from several police stations along with additional forces at sensitive points.