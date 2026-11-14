Punjab CM Launches 'Punjab Da Crorepati' Quiz; Winner To Get ₹1 Crore, 4 Runners-Up ₹10 Lakh Each

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | X @AAPPunjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched a quiz competition, 'Punjab Da Crorepati', for the youth in the state, with the winner set to get a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

Announcing the initiative here, Mann said the competition would test participants' knowledge of Punjab's history, culture, geography, mathematics and various aspects of the state government.

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Participants aged between 15 and 30 years will be eligible for the competition, he said during its launch.

"The Punjab government is launching a unique programme for youths -- ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’," Mann said here.

There will be a total of 11 rounds, nine of which will be on an online portal, and two rounds will be in-person, according to the details shared by the chief minister.

"There will be questions like (the TV quiz show) 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', and there will be four options," he said.

The competition will have a pool of 50,000 questions, most of which would be based on those asked in recruitment examinations for government jobs, including the posts of patwaris, constables, Punjab Civil Services officers and sub-divisional officers, Mann said.

The tenth round will be conducted in 23 districts, and their toppers will qualify for the grand finale.

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A total of 10,000 participants will get prizes, he said.

In the final, a winner will get Rs 1 crore and four runners-up will each receive Rs 10 lakh, according to the chief minister.

Mann urged schools and colleges across the state to register for this competition.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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