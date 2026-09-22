UPITS 2026 To Feature Gautam Buddha University Students As Volunteers, Offer Exposure To Startups And Global Business

Gautam Buddha University students will take on volunteer roles and participate in learning activities during UPITS 2026 | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow/Greater Noida, September 22, 2026: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is emphasising that the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2026 should not only be a platform for trade and investment, but also an opportunity for youth and students to learn, interact, and understand the global business environment.

In this regard, students of Gautam Buddha University will actively participate in the event. Students are being assigned responsibilities in various event activities according to their interests and capabilities. This initiative will provide students an opportunity to step outside the classroom and campus and understand the real business, entrepreneurship and international trade environment.

Student Participation In Event

As planned, from September 25 to 29, students will participate in various activities, including shuttle operations, scanning, cultural activities, knowledge sessions, information desks, and B2B meetings. Students are not merely visitors; they are volunteers playing an active role in organising the event. For this purpose, four volunteer teams have been formed. Through these teams, students will gain practical experience of different responsibilities related to the event. A system of faculty supervision and nodal contact has also been arranged for student participation.

As part of the Yogi government's efforts to connect youth with entrepreneurship and innovation, several special activities have been proposed for students at UPITS. These include the Young Entrepreneur Hunt along with the Startup/Founder Zone. In the Startup and Founder Zone, students will get an opportunity for a 15-minute interaction with entrepreneurs and founders. In addition, the Career Corner will provide information on internship and live project opportunities. This will help students better understand industry expectations, employment opportunities, and how real projects work.

International Passport For Students

An International Passport has also been arranged to connect student participation with learning activities. Under this, students will have to earn 10 to 15 stamps. Along with this, photo installations and country walls showcasing different countries will also be attractions for students. There is also a plan to increase student participation through College Expo Ambassadors. Under this, 5 to 10 students from each college may be proposed to be associated as ambassadors.

Expo Passport And Learning Tasks

The Expo Passport has been given a special place in the Learning and Recognition Framework prepared for students. Through this, students will have to complete 8 to 10 discovery tasks. In addition, we will organise guided themed trails of 45 to 60 minutes. Students completing the prescribed activities will be provided with Certificates of Completion. The objective of this entire arrangement is to ensure that students' presence at UPITS is not limited merely to a visit, but is connected with experiential learning.

The participation of Gautam Buddha University students will be an important step towards making UPITS a bridge between trade, investment, and education. On the one hand, students will gain practical experience in event management and volunteering; on the other, they will have the opportunity to closely observe startups, founders, industry, career opportunities, and international trade activities. In this way, under the leadership of the Yogi government, youth participation, skills, entrepreneurship and experiential learning are also being made part of UPITS along with trade and investment.