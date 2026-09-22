UPITS 2026: Dairy And Fisheries Sectors To Gain Access To Global Markets

The Confluence Of Flavors From Across Uttar Pradesh To Be Showcased At UP International Trade Show Season-4 | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS)-2026 will showcase a new picture of the achievements, potential, and entrepreneurship in the state's dairy and fisheries sectors. Fisheries and dairy are key focus sectors at this international trade show, to be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida. The objective is to showcase Uttar Pradesh's diverse capabilities in these sectors to buyers, investors, and businesspeople from India and abroad.

The dairy and fisheries sectors are directly linked to the state's rural economy, employment, and self-employment. Government schemes, products, services, technologies and entrepreneurship opportunities related to these sectors will receive a broad platform at the trade show. This will provide farmers, milk producers, fish farmers, self-help groups and entrepreneurs an opportunity to connect their work and products with larger markets.

Along with increasing production in the fisheries sector, the show will also showcase opportunities in modern technology, better management, processing, and marketing. UPITS 2026 will highlight entrepreneurship opportunities in areas such as fisheries, related production, feed, processing, cold chain, packaging and marketing. This may help fish farmers and entrepreneurs gain access to new markets.

Similarly, the entire chain of livestock, animal health, milk production, and related businesses strengthens the rural economy. Through the trade show, efforts will also be made to present the opportunities and business potential in these activities to a wider market.

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At UPITS, opportunities for entrepreneurs in the fisheries and dairy sectors to take their products and services to new buyers will increase through international buyers, domestic B2B buyers, and domestic B2C customers. An effort is underway to bring government schemes and policies of the Dairy and Fisheries Departments together with the private sector, entrepreneurs, investors, exporters, and buyers on a single platform.

Participation from agriculture-allied sectors such as fisheries and animal husbandry will provide an opportunity to showcase the strength and diversity of the state’s rural economy on the global stage. This will create opportunities to develop new business connections across the entire value chain, from production to processing, packaging, marketing, and markets.