Up Women Farmers Achieve Milestone, Lead Sugarcane Revolution Under Yogi Government Initiatives | File Photo

Lucknow: Women in Uttar Pradesh have created a new milestone by achieving remarkable success in the field of sugarcane cultivation. Under Yogi government, more than 57,000 rural women in the state have become successful entrepreneurs by engaging in sugarcane production.

This has not only strengthened their financial condition but has also given new momentum to the rural economy.

The “Advanced Sugarcane Seed Distribution Program,” launched in 2020-21 in the state, has brought significant changes to women’s lives. Under this scheme, 3,163 women self-help groups have been formed across 37 sugarcane-growing districts.

A total of 57,322 women have gained self-employment through this initiative. Additionally, more than 4,50,000 workdays have been generated so far.

Sugarcane Commissioner Ministi S. said, “For the first time, women farmers have been given priority in the issuance of supply slips during Yogi government.” This is directly benefiting around 1,50,000 small women sugarcane farmers in the state.

The decision has increased women’s confidence and encouraged their active participation in agriculture.

Yogi government has also ensured social inclusion under this scheme. It includes 10,270 women from Scheduled Castes and 130 from Scheduled Tribes, who are now becoming self-reliant and strengthening their families’ financial conditions.

Women self-help groups have produced 60.73 crore sugarcane seeds so far. In return, they have received subsidies exceeding ₹77.83 crore. This has provided large-scale financial benefits to rural women, who are now building a new identity in agri-based entrepreneurship.

The increasing participation of women in sugarcane farming has not only created more employment opportunities but also strengthened economic activities in villages.

This initiative by Yogi government demonstrates that when given the right opportunities, women can achieve success in any field.

Sugarcane Commissioner Ministi S. also stated that the department has signed an MoU with the Rural Livelihood Mission to empower women. Under this, “Prerna Canteens” will be run in committees. Women will also be provided loans and other facilities, which will further increase their employment opportunities and income.