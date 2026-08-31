UP Urban Sanitation Push: Household Toilets Cross 9 Lakh Under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban | X

Lucknow, August 31: Since the formation of the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh, the urban sanitation campaign has gained new momentum. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the government has accelerated the construction of individual household toilets by prioritising the expansion of sanitation infrastructure. The impact is clearly visible in the figures as well. While only around 3.10 lakh Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) had been constructed in urban areas of the state under the scheme until 2017-18, the momentum gained by the campaign under the Yogi Government has pushed this number beyond 9 lakh.

According to official figures, 3,09,924 Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) had been constructed in the state until 2017-18. Thereafter, special emphasis was placed on expanding sanitation facilities in urban areas. By 2018-19, the number of toilets had increased to 7,58,949. So far, 9,00,113 Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) have been constructed in the state. Thus, nearly 5.90 lakh additional toilets have been built since 2017-18. As a result, a large number of urban families have gained access to safe and dignified sanitation facilities within their homes.

Along with household toilets, the government has also strengthened public sanitation facilities. Under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 1.0, more than 10,000 community and public toilets, as well as urinal blocks, have been constructed in urban areas of the state. Through these, more than 70,000 toilet seats have been created. The expansion of these facilities in markets, bus stations, railway stations, commercial areas, and other public places is providing citizens with easier access to sanitation facilities.

In the next phase of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) as well, emphasis on expanding public sanitation infrastructure continues. From 2024-25 till now, 2,623 public toilet seats and 1,104 urinal seats have been constructed. Thus, a total of 3,727 additional public sanitation units have been added during this period.

This expansion, from household toilets to public sanitation infrastructure, is being regarded as an important step towards strengthening the sanitation system in the urban areas of the state. Urban Development Department Secretary Anuj Kumar Jha stated, "Under the leadership of the state government, extensive work is being carried out on sanitation across the urban areas of Uttar Pradesh. Remarkable progress has been achieved in the construction of Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) through Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban."

He added, "The objective of the government is not merely to construct toilets, but to provide every eligible family with safe, clean, and dignified sanitation facilities."