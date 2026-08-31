UP Tourism Invites Gen Z To Become Cultural Ambassadors Through 'Visit My State Uttar Pradesh' Reel Campaign | X

Lucknow, August 31, 2026: As Gen Z increasingly shapes digital culture and travel discovery, the Uttar Pradesh government is looking to give young residents a new role as cultural ambassadors of their own cities. Under the ‘Visit My State Uttar Pradesh’ campaign, UP Tourism has invited participants to create a 60 second reel in their own voice, showcasing what makes their city special.

From heritage, culture, food and traditions to people, hidden gems and unique experiences, the campaign seeks to bring forward destination stories through those who know these places closely. The format places residents in front of the camera, turning their knowledge and personal connection with a city into tourism content for wider audiences.

The choice of reels reflects a wider change in how younger audiences discover destinations. Short videos, personal recommendations and creator voices increasingly shape travel conversations, helping established attractions and local experiences reach wider audiences. The campaign seeks to direct this digital interest towards local culture, tourism and pride in one’s city.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said, “Uttar Pradesh’s cultural identity is reflected across every district, city and village. It can be experienced at celebrated destinations as well as through local food, crafts, festivals, traditions, people and stories. Through ‘Visit My State’, we want Gen Z and other young residents to become cultural ambassadors and present their cities in their own words. Their voice can help travellers discover Uttar Pradesh in a more personal and engaging way.”

The participation format has been kept simple. Each entry must be submitted as a reel and should not exceed 60 seconds. The participant must appear and speak on camera, with their face and voice clearly visible and audible. The city’s story must be narrated in the participant’s own words.

The video should be shot outdoors, with a tourist landmark or recognisable destination clearly visible in the background. Entries can be recorded in Hindi or English and must conclude with the line, “Visit My State Uttar Pradesh.”

Participants can submit their entries through the online form available at:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1EyOqivGfwOjQTw0Yd7DzT-4-utbs6WF7UKhgloJeFRQ/viewform?edit_requested=true

They can also refer to ‘Visit My State Uttar Pradesh’ videos available on UP Tourism’s social media platforms.

UPSTDC chairman and additional chief secretary, tourism, culture and religious affairs, Amrit Abhijat, said, “The campaign places residents at the centre of destination storytelling. A 60 second reel can bring together a place, a personal voice and a local experience. A popular landmark can be presented through a fresh perspective, while local destinations can gain wider visibility. Together, these stories will present Uttar Pradesh as one connected journey across faith, heritage, nature, cuisine and craft.”

A resident of Lucknow, for instance, can speak about its cuisine, chikankari, old neighbourhoods or cultural spaces, just as participants from Braj, Bundelkhand, Purvanchal and the Terai can showcase traditions and experiences from their own cities. This complements the promotion of prominent attractions by bringing places and stories rooted in everyday life into the state’s tourism narrative.

By using a format familiar to young digital users, the government aims to make tourism promotion more participatory, bring local stories into wider circulation and encourage a new generation to see its own surroundings as places worth exploring and sharing.