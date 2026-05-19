UP Transforms Into Expressway State As Network Crosses 1900 Km Under Major Infrastructure Push And Development Model

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the country’s biggest example of infrastructure-driven development. Once identified with backwardness and slow-paced growth, UP has now carved out a new identity as an Expressway State. Over the past nine years, the expressway network in the state has expanded to more than 1,900 kilometers. This reflects a new story of economic transformation.

Major projects such as the Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, and the under-construction Ganga Expressway have changed the face of the state. The journey from Ghazipur to Delhi has now been reduced to nearly 10 hours. The Ganga Expressway has almost halved travel time from Meerut to Prayagraj.

The Yogi government has not limited itself to road construction alone, but has also created a strong model of industrial development alongside the expressways. Under the SSS model of Security, Stability, and Speed, the government is developing various industrial parks and clusters along the expressways.

These are expected to script a new chapter of industrial growth in the state and generate lakhs of new employment opportunities in the coming years.

The Bundelkhand Expressway has today become the backbone of the Defence Industrial Corridor. The establishment of defence manufacturing units in regions like Jhansi and Chitrakoot is creating new opportunities for employment and investment.

At the same time, the One District One Product scheme has also greatly benefited from these expressways. Kannauj’s perfume industry, Kanpur’s leather sector, and the handicrafts of eastern UP are now reaching national and global markets with ease through faster transportation connectivity.

One of the biggest achievements of the Yogi government is being seen in the fact that the benefits of expressways have not remained limited to major cities alone.

Through link roads and rural roads, smaller towns and villages have also been connected to this network. Farmers are now able to transport their agricultural and dairy products to cities in less time, leading to an increase in their income.

The state’s Gross Domestic Product has reached nearly Rs 36 lakh crore. Potential investment proposals worth around Rs 50 lakh crore are laying a strong foundation for making UP one of the country’s largest economies.