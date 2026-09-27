UP Trade Show 2026: Mirzapur Jaggery Thekua Takes Centre Stage At ODOC Pavilion In Greater Noida

Visitors watch a live demonstration of traditional Purvanchal thekua made with Mirzapur jaggery at the ODOC Pavilion | AI Generated Representational Image

Greater Noida, September 26, 2026: A unique confluence of Uttar Pradesh’s rich culinary traditions and local cuisine is being witnessed on Saturday at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2026. Traditional dishes and local food products from different districts of Uttar Pradesh are being showcased at the ODOC (One District One Cuisine) Pavilion at the India Expo Center and Mart.

Many visitors to the pavilion are not only enjoying the flavours of different regions of UP, but also learning about the traditions and local products associated with them.

Master Chef Class Showcases Thekua

As part of this initiative, the Master Chef Class organised at the ODOC Pavilion has become a major attraction for visitors. The class is demonstrating the preparation of the traditional Purvanchal dish thekua live. A special feature is that thekua is being prepared using jaggery from Mirzapur.

Through this, visitors are also being introduced to the distinctive qualities of Mirzapur jaggery and various products prepared from it.

The Master Chef Class demonstrates the complete thekua-making process to visitors. Experts explain the finer details, from selecting ingredients and preparing the mixture to giving thekua its final form. They also share information about other local food products and traditional dishes associated with Purvanchal.

Visitors can interact directly with experts, get their queries addressed, and gain a closer understanding of UP’s traditional flavours. This initiative seeks to present food not merely in terms of taste, but also the local culture, traditions and economy associated with it.

Harpal Singh Sokhi To Join Class

Renowned chef Harpal Singh Sokhi will also be present at the ODOC Master Chef Class on Sunday. In his presence, visitors will get an opportunity to understand the finer aspects of combining Uttar Pradesh’s traditional dishes and local food products with modern culinary techniques. Visitors can interact with him and ask questions about UP’s diverse culinary traditions.

The ‘Khau Gali’ setup at the ODOC Pavilion has also become a special attraction for trade show visitors. Crowds are continuously gathering here to taste traditional dishes and food products from different regions of the state. As the day progressed, demand at several stalls increased to the point that some products began to run short.

Visitors are not only enjoying UP’s traditional flavours but are also seeking information about the respective districts and their local products.

75 Districts On One Platform

The ODOC Pavilion, an initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government, presents the culinary heritage of all 75 districts of the state on one platform. Dishes and food traditions from different regions are being showcased along with their geographical and cultural context.

From the sweetness of Braj and the flavours of Awadh to the distinctiveness of Bundelkhand, and from the traditional flavours of western Uttar Pradesh to the dishes of Purvanchal, the ODOC Pavilion presents Uttar Pradesh’s identity of ‘One State, Many Flavours’.

The Yogi government is presenting ODOC as an important initiative to preserve the state’s culinary heritage and give it wider recognition. Presenting traditional dishes and local food products on an international platform such as the UP International Trade Show gives them an opportunity to reach visitors from across the country and abroad.