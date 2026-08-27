UP Tops Country In Vehicle Scrapping, Accounts For Nearly 48.5% Of Total Scrapped Vehicles | X

Lucknow, August 27: Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the UP government is taking continuous and effective steps to create a clean, safe and modern transport system. As part of these efforts, UP has secured the top position in the country in implementing the vehicle scrapping policy.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said Uttar Pradesh is number one in the country in scientifically and environmentally friendly scrapping of old, unfit and polluting vehicles. The objective of Yogi government is not merely to remove old vehicles from the roads, but also to promote clean transportation, road safety, scientific waste management, recycling and a circular economy in which resources are reused repeatedly.

According to the Transport Department, more than 4.07 lakh vehicles had been scrapped across the country as of July 31, 2026. Of these, more than 1.97 lakh vehicles were scrapped in Uttar Pradesh alone. Thus, Uttar Pradesh accounts for approximately 48.5% of all vehicles scrapped in the country. This achievement reflects the effective implementation of the vehicle scrapping policy in the state and growing participation of vehicle owners.

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UP has also made significant progress in strengthening the infrastructure required for vehicle scrapping. The state currently has 92 licensed Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs), of which 51 are operational. This provides vehicle owners with a safe and regulated alternative to disposing of end-of-life vehicles through unauthorized scrap dealers.

The government’s policy also considers vehicle owners' interests alongside environmental protection. Eligible vehicle owners purchasing a new vehicle against a Certificate of Deposit are entitled to road tax concessions.

A road tax rebate of up to 15% for non-transport vehicles and 10% for transport vehicles is available. In the NCR region, under specified conditions, owners replacing old trucks or buses with new vehicles can also avail themselves of up to 100% road tax exemption for 10 years.

Yogi government is focusing not only on vehicle scrapping but also on ensuring quality and transparency in the process. Transport Department is conducting inspections and monitoring to ensure that scrapping at registered facilities is carried out in accordance with prescribed standards. Following complaints received in July 2026, a special inspection drive was also conducted to assess how these facilities are functioning. Joint teams of officials were assigned to conduct inspections in each division.

The Transport Minister said steps are also being taken to accelerate the transition towards clean transportation in the NCR region of the state. Under the recently implemented Parivartan Yojana, owners of old BS-I, BS-II, BS-III and BS-IV goods vehicles and buses in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli are being encouraged to replace them with BS-VI, CNG and electric vehicles.

Transport Minister said, Yogi Adityanath government is committed to building an Uttar Pradesh where old and unfit vehicles are phased out, pollution is reduced, road safety is strengthened and citizens have access to clean and modern transport facilities. The vehicle scrapping policy is an important component of this broader transformation. It will play a significant role in achieving the vision of a clean, safe and developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047.

He appealed to the people of the state not to dispose of old or unfit vehicles through unauthorized scrap dealers and to get them scrapped only at registered vehicle scrapping facilities.