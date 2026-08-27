UP Board Urges Classes 9-12 Students To Get APAAR IDs For Digital Academic Records | X

Lucknow, August 27: Yogi government is placing special emphasis on linking students’ academic futures with a secure digital identity as part of its efforts to build a digital and transparent education system. In this direction, Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, has urged students of Classes 9 to 12 to obtain an APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry ID) and enter it in their advance registration and examination application forms.

Based on the concept of ‘One Nation, One Student ID’, 12-digit permanent digital identity will play an important role in securely and systematically maintaining students’ academic records throughout their educational journey-from school to higher education.

The initiative to provide digital security to students’ academic identities through APAAR ID will further strengthen Yogi government’s transparent, technology-driven and student-centric education system. It will create a foundation for ensuring that a student’s academic records remain securely and systematically accessible as they progress to higher levels of education.

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Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, said that the Board is currently undertaking the process of advance registration for students of Classes 9 and 11 and filling examination application forms for students of Classes 10 and 12. In this process, APAAR ID system is being promoted to ensure that students’ academic details remain transparent, error-free and secure.

APAAR ID is a 12-digit permanent digital identity through which a student’s academic credits and report cards can be securely maintained at a single location. Mark sheets, transfer certificates and various other academic certificates can also be stored digitally on DigiLocker through the APAAR ID. This will reduce concerns about important documents being lost or damaged in future.

APAAR ID will help ensure that students receive scholarships, welfare schemes and educational facilities directly and without unnecessary hurdles, based on accurate details and records. It will also facilitate the integration of students’ academic identities and records with the digital education ecosystem.

“APAAR IDs will be created with parental consent”: Bhagwati Singh

Secretary of the Board of Secondary Education, Bhagwati Singh, said that providing APAAR ID details while filling registration and examination application forms is not mandatory. However, keeping in view the larger interests of students and the need to secure their digital academic future, Board has made a special appeal to all school principals, teachers and parents to get APAAR IDs created for their children and enter them in advance registration and examination forms.

He said that creating an APAAR ID is a simple and secure process that is completed with the consent of parents. School principals have been asked to make efforts to ensure that 100% of students have their APAAR IDs entered before the last date for advance registration.