UP Increases Bus Services For Raksha Bandhan Rush, Deploys Extra Staff | X

Lucknow, August 27: Women have begun availing themselves of the free bus travel facility announced by the Yogi government on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In view of the increased passenger rush, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has also made extensive arrangements. The Corporation has directed that the maximum possible number of buses be operated over a six-day period from August 26 to 31. Additional staff and supervisors have also been deployed at major bus stations to ensure smooth and safe travel for passengers.

Based on passenger availability, the Transport Corporation has increased bus services to Lucknow, Kanpur and other major destinations, with additional buses being deployed as required. All buses have been instructed to pick up passengers from designated stops, while intensive checking of routes is also being carried out. Continuous presence of supervisors at bus stations is being ensured, with special attention being paid to passenger convenience.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, emphasis is being placed on providing better transport facilities not only to women but to all passengers.

Additional buses are being operated on routes witnessing high demand. During this period, all contracted buses of the Corporation are also being operated for the convenience of women and other passengers. A special incentive scheme has been introduced for bus operating staff to encourage maximum deployment of buses on the roads.

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Drivers and conductors who complete 1,800 kilometres of bus operations during the six-day period from August 26 to 31 will be eligible for an incentive of ₹1,200. For operations exceeding 1,800 kilometres, contractual drivers and conductors will receive additional payment at the rate of 55 paise per additional kilometre. This is aimed at encouraging maximum bus operations during the festival period.

Additional staff and supervisors have been deployed at identified bus stations witnessing heavy passenger traffic, including Anand Vihar, Kaushambi, Kashmiri Gate, Moradabad, Meerut, Bareilly, Kaisarbagh, Alambagh, Charbagh, Awadh Depot, Saharanpur, ISBT Agra, Masoodabad in Aligarh, Jhakarkati in Kanpur and Etawah. These arrangements are aimed at ensuring smooth bus operations during Raksha Bandhan and making buses available to passengers on time.

The Corporation has directed regional managers to continuously monitor the availability of buses at bus stations and immediately deploy additional buses according to demand. They have also been instructed to ensure that, in view of overcrowding, passengers can board buses at intermediate stops as well and be transported to their respective destinations.