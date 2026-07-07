UP To Plant 35 Crore Saplings On July 12 Under Vriksharopan Mahayagya-2026 Campaign | X / @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, July 7: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government will plant 35 crore saplings on July 12. This "Hariyali Ka Utsav" will be celebrated across the state through public participation. In this regard, Forest Minister (Independent Charge) Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena held a meeting with state government ministers at the Parijat Auditorium of the Forest Headquarters to review preparations for the successful implementation of Vriksharopan Mahayagya-2026.

The Forest Minister stated, “A statewide mega plantation campaign will be carried out on July 12 with the cooperation of all departments.” He noted that 35 crore saplings will be planted across the state in a single day through public participation. The mega campaign will be conducted as a public festival with the participation of departments of the Central and State Governments, public representatives, social organisations, schools, colleges, and the general public.

He informed that the nodal Forest Department will plant the highest number of saplings at 15.50 crore, followed by the Rural Development Department with 10 crore, the Agriculture Department with 3.25 crore, the Horticulture Department with 1.50 crore, and the Panchayati Raj Department with 1.22 crore saplings. In addition, 5.50 lakh saplings will also be planted along the Ganga Expressway. This year, several new forests, including Samaras Van, Samriddhi Van, Krishi Van, Urja Van, and Kapi Van, will also be established.

The Forest Minister informed that Mission Chhaya, Aviral Dhara Poudharopan, Sahjan Bhandara, and Aam Bhandara will also be key components of the campaign. Under Mission Chhaya, shade-giving saplings will be planted along roadsides and at public places to provide relief from the summer heat.

In addition, Vande Mataram Vatika will be established on August 15, Bhai-Behan Poudharopan will be carried out on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 28, and Ek Ped Guru Ke Naam will be observed on Teachers' Day on September 5. He informed that more than 57.62 crore saplings are ready at nearly 2,000 nurseries. These saplings will now also be distributed.

During the meeting, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi stated, “Healthy saplings should be supplied to all departments in a timely manner so that every department can prepare its structural strategy and plan.”

He noted that, along with large-scale plantation at agricultural universities and other institutions, arrangements for irrigation and protection should be ensured, and plantation along the stretches of expressways and National Highways should be undertaken with regular irrigation ensured. Giving the highest priority to agroforestry, saplings of Melia dubia, poplar, and other species should be distributed.

Livestock Minister Dr. Dharampal Singh said, “Adequate arrangements should be made to ensure the successful plantation and protection of shade-giving and fodder species in Gopal Van being developed at cow shelters to provide shade and fodder for cattle.”

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay stated that students should develop an emotional bond with plants and make a significant contribution to the plantation campaign.

During the meeting, Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar stated that vacant, common, and barren land should be saturated through plantation, and people in rural areas should be encouraged to plant trees by organising chaupals.

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Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture Dinesh Pratap Singh stated that Vriksharopan Mahayagya should be celebrated as a festival and that plantation of fruit-bearing species should be accorded the highest priority. Saplings available in the nurseries of the Horticulture Department will also be provided for plantation.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Secondary Education Gulab Devi directed that officers should ensure protection and irrigation arrangements while securing the cooperation of teachers and students in the statewide plantation campaign.

Minister of State for Forest K. P. Malik, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Basic Education Sandeep Singh, and officers of the Forest Department and other related departments were also present at the review meeting.