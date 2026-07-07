Uttar Pradesh To Plant 35 Crore Saplings In A Single Day On July 12 In Festive Atmosphere: Chief Minister Yogi | Video | X / @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said, "Tree plantation is not merely a government campaign, but a broad public movement for nature conservation, water security, climate balance, and a secure future for coming generations. Transforming the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign into a grand public participation movement, the state will organise this year's Mega Tree Plantation Drive on July 12 in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and celebration."

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He further stated, active participation of every citizen, public representative, student, farmer, voluntary organisation, and all government departments must be ensured. He added by saying, "The success of the campaign will not be measured merely by achieving the plantation target, but by ensuring the protection of every sapling planted until it grows into a tree. This campaign will succeed through a spirit of commitment, not formality."

The Chief Minister was reviewing the preparations for Vriksharopan Mahabhiyan 2026 through video conferencing on Monday evening. He stated, "Green development will play an important role in realising the resolve of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Uttar Pradesh. Linking environmental conservation with public participation, Uttar Pradesh should be developed as a national model for green development, and every department should fulfil its assigned target with complete seriousness and responsibility."

He directed that the large-scale tree plantation campaign proposed for July 12 be carried out with full preparation, coordination, and accountability. Prior verification of plantation sites, preparation of pits, availability of saplings, selection of species suitable to local conditions, irrigation, geo-tagging, and proper arrangements for regular monitoring should be ensured in advance.

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He further instructed that progress reports be issued every hour during the plantation drive. It was informed in the meeting that the state has set a target of increasing green cover to 15 percent by 2030 and to 20 percent by 2047. To achieve this, an action plan has been prepared to plant 35 crore saplings every year over the next five years, which will develop the capacity to absorb approximately 72 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

According to the details presented in the meeting, Uttar Pradesh has achieved remarkable success in expanding its green cover. Between 2017 and 2023, the state recorded a historic increase of nearly 3.38 lakh acres in forest and tree cover. According to the India State of Forest Report, the state's forest and tree cover has increased from 9.18 percent in 2017 to 9.96 percent. The percentage of tree cover outside forest areas is higher than the national average, while the rate of increase in carbon stock has also been recorded as better than the national average. Between 2017 and 2025, a total of 242 crore saplings were planted in the state, whereas between 2009 and 2016 the figure stood at 51.48 crore.

It was also informed in the meeting that to ensure adequate availability of saplings, the state has significantly expanded its network of nurseries. At present, along with 1,939 departmental nurseries, more than 50 crore saplings have been made available through horticulture, sericulture, and private nurseries. In addition, 38 new nurseries have also been established.

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The Chief Minister reviewed the departmental micro-plans prepared by all concerned departments, including Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Rural Development, Agriculture, Horticulture, Panchayati Raj, Revenue, and Urban Development, in accordance with the targets allotted to them for the July 12 mega campaign.

He said, all beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi should be linked with this campaign. Maximum biodiversity should be ensured among the saplings to be planted, with a balanced inclusion of fruit-bearing, shade-giving, medicinal, and timber species.

He directed, "Extensive participation in the campaign should be ensured from the Railways, Ministry of Defence, High Court, all courts, public representatives, government employees, farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations, students, advocates, and voluntary organisations."

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He instructed that the process of dialogue and coordination at all levels in this regard should be completed within the next 3 days.

It was also discussed in the meeting about several upcoming special initiatives. These include innovative concepts such as Mission Chhaya, Samaras Van, Samriddhi Van, City Van, Kapi Van, Maharshi Charak Aushadhi Van, Urja Van, Pauranik Van, and Aviral Dhara Van. Under Mission Chhaya, shade-giving trees will be planted along roads and at public places to reduce the impact of heat waves. Samriddhi Van will promote tree plantation along farm boundaries, Samaras Van will strengthen social harmony, and Kapi Van will be developed outside urban areas with the objective of reducing human-monkey conflict.

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The meeting was attended through video conferencing by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries, all Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, Inspectors General of Police, Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Senior Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police, and divisional and district-level officers of the concerned departments.