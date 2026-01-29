UP To Permanently Rehabilitate 99 Displaced Hindu Bengali Families

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The state government has taken a major and humane decision regarding the rehabilitation of Hindu Bengali families displaced from East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh) and residing in Uttar Pradesh.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved this proposal related to the Meerut district.

The case concerns Nagla Gusai village in Mawana tehsil of Meerut district, where 99 Hindu Bengali families displaced from East Pakistan have been residing unlawfully on land at the lakefront for an extended period.

According to the cabinet decision, all 99 families will be rehabilitated in the Rasulabad tehsil of Kanpur Dehat district.

Fifty families will be settled on 11.1375 hectares (27.5097 acres) of land registered in the name of the Rehabilitation Department in Bhainsa village, and the remaining 49 families will be settled on 10.530 hectares (26.009 acres) of land registered in the name of the Rehabilitation Department in Tajpur Tarsauli village.

Each family will be allotted 0.50 acres of land. This land will be given on a 30-year lease, either on a premium or lease rent, which can be renewed for further periods of 30 years each.

Thus, the maximum lease period will be 90 years. This decision will ensure environmental protection as well as the dignified and secure rehabilitation of the displaced families.

These families, living in temporary conditions for a long time, will now have a permanent home and future security.