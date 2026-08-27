UP To Mark Raksha Bandhan With Tree Plantation Drive Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' | X

Lucknow, August 27: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative to increase forest cover in Uttar Pradesh is bearing fruit. At the initiative of the Forest Department, tree plantation will be undertaken on Raksha Bandhan to further strengthen the bond between brothers and sisters. By planting trees on Raksha Bandhan, siblings will also take a pledge to protect the environment.

Under the ‘Podhropan Mahayagya-2026’, on Friday, August 28, brothers and sisters will plant saplings across all forest divisions under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. The Forest Department has also reached out to several siblings for this special occasion.

They will tie a sacred thread around the saplings and pledge to protect them until they grow into trees. Members of the general public will also be able to participate in the plantation drive.

With the objective of increasing green cover as envisioned by CM Yogi, this initiative will be implemented not only in Lucknow but across all forest divisions of the state.

Tree plantation is essential for keeping the environment clean. Following the plantation, Raksha Sutras will also be tied around the saplings. Those planting the saplings will then pledge to protect them until they grow into trees. Social and cultural organisations will also be involved in the initiative.

According to the Forest Department, participants will tie Raksha Sutras to the green saplings and pledge to ensure their protection and preservation. Trees provide shade and oxygen.

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Just as a sister ties a Rakhi to her brother and the brother assures her of protection, similarly, by planting a tree and promising to protect it, people will offer a meaningful gift to nature.

The Yogi government is working towards social harmony, strengthening the rural economy, environmental conservation and maintaining ecological balance. For this purpose, Special Forests are also being established on the Chief Minister’s instructions. Under the theme of establishing new Special Forests, the government is developing different types of forests while keeping various objectives in mind.

Under the Podhropan Mahayagya-2026, more than 35.27 crore saplings were planted in a single day on July 12. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the campaign by planting saplings at two locations in Gorakhpur. The campaign will continue until Teachers’ Day on September 5. Tree plantation will also be undertaken as part of the campaign on Raksha Bandhan.