CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Access To PM eVIDYA Classes On YouTube For UP Students | X

Lucknow, August 27: Taking education beyond the classroom and making it accessible to every child is an important part of Yogi government’s digital education policy. In line with this vision, five PM eVIDYA DTH channels for Uttar Pradesh have now also been made available on YouTube. This enables students from Bal Vatika to Class 12 to access class-specific educational content from the comfort of their homes and revise lessons as needed.

The initiative has made PM eVIDYA’s digital educational content more convenient and accessible for students. By expanding learning opportunities through both DTH and YouTube, Yogi government is working to take the benefits of digital education to households across the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, class-wise educational content is being delivered to students through PM eVIDYA channels under the digital education framework of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Uttar Pradesh. With the content now available on YouTube alongside DTH, students, teachers, and parents can access these educational resources at their convenience.

Channel 173 provides educational content for Bal Vatika to Class 2, Channel 174 for Classes 3 to 5, Channel 175 for Classes 6 to 8, Channel 176 for Classes 9 to 10 and Channel 177 for Classes 11 to 12. This class-wise arrangement enables students to easily access content relevant to their respective classes.

With content from these PM eVIDYA channels now available on YouTube, students have an additional digital platform for learning. They can watch educational videos at their convenience, revise lessons taught in class and strengthen their learning. The channels can also be subscribed to free of cost.

Quote:

“Our government is committed to using technology to ensure access to quality education for every child. Making PM eVIDYA’s class-wise channels available on YouTube has provided students with a convenient opportunity to learn from home and revise their lessons at their own pace.”

Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh

Quote:

“Connecting SCERT UP’s PM eVIDYA channels with YouTube has further expanded access to digital educational content. Students can easily connect with the relevant channel according to their class and benefit from the available educational resources.”

- Dr. Pawan Sachan, Joint Director, SCERT Uttar Pradesh

YouTube Channels According to Class-

Bal Vatika-Class 2: SCERT UP PM eVIDYA Channel 173

Classes 3-5: SCERT UP PM eVIDYA Channel 174

Classes 6-8: SCERT UP PM eVIDYA Channel 175

Classes 9-10: SCERT UP PM eVIDYA Channel 176

Classes 11-12: SCERT UP PM eVIDYA Channel 177