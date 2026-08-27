CM Yogi Adityanath Honours UP Startups, Incubators & Entrepreneurs At Lok Bhavan | X

Lucknow, August 27: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured entrepreneurs contributing to the development of the state on the stage. He felicitated entrepreneurs who participated in Bharat Innovates. He distributed cheques for startup incentives and incubator incentives. He also presented incubator recognition certificates and honoured startups supported by the UP Startup Fund.

Chief Minister distributes startup incentive cheques

The Chief Minister distributed incentive cheques to five startups on the stage. He honoured Anushi Verma of Singh Dynamic Pvt. Ltd., Riya Kumari Vanshgopal of Decode Softwares Pvt. Ltd., Divyam of Trishul Space, Dr. Diksha Bharti of Genomiki Solution Pvt. Ltd., and Tushar Raj of PHSI Technology and Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chief Minister also distributes Incubator Incentive Cheques

The CM also distributed cheques for incubator incentives. Under this initiative, he honoured NavYug Innovation Foundation, Dr. Pushkar of IET Lucknow, and Dr. Sanjay Kumar of NIET.

Chief Minister presents Incubator Recognition Certificates

The Chief Minister also presented incubator recognition certificates. On the stage, he honoured Rakesh Singh/Avinash of VBSPU Incubation and Innovation, Jaunpur, and Dr. Vimla Y and Abhinav Pundir of MSU Academic Foundation, Saharanpur.

CM honours startups supported by UP Startup Fund (UPSF)

The CM also honoured startups supported by the UP Startup Fund (UPSF). On the stage, the Chief Minister honoured Tarun Senani of Magnum Technology and Akshat Raj and Gaurav Joshi of Alphadroid India. The CM presented a Letter of Intent to Sunil Premji of Brisk Olif.

CM honours entrepreneurs participating in Bharat Innovates

CM Yogi also honoured entrepreneurs participating in Bharat Innovates on the stage. He also felicitated representatives of Ananant Systems, Endure Airsystems, Suyo Manufacturing, Rafe, and VerveSemi Mixed Signal.