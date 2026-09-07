UP To Launch Rural Road Repair Drive After Monsoon For Water Project Routes | File Pic

Lucknow, September 07: The Yogi Government is focusing on ensuring better drinking water supply in rural areas along with providing people with smooth transportation facilities. In this regard, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh has directed officials to launch a large-scale road repair campaign across rural areas of the state after the monsoon, beginning in October. He instructed officials to complete all preparations related to the campaign on time so that roads dug up for drinking water projects can be restored quickly, providing relief to rural residents.

The Jal Shakti Minister reviewed various drinking water schemes division-wise through video conferencing at the State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission office on Monday. He noted that roads at several locations were dug up during the laying of pipelines for rural water supply projects. Due to rainfall during the monsoon, people have been facing difficulties in commuting on these routes.

He directed officials to undertake a campaign from October to refill, level, and restore these roads. This will ensure that while drinking water projects are completed in rural areas, people will also benefit from improved road infrastructure.

The Jal Shakti Minister sought feedback from engineers and superintending engineers of different zones regarding field visits and night stay. He also directed Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Junior Engineers (JEs) to undertake night stays in project areas so that work under various schemes can be monitored regularly on the ground.

Reviewing the ongoing drinking water projects, Swatantra Dev Singh directed that all projects be completed at the earliest within the stipulated timeframe. He stated that manpower should be increased wherever required to ensure timely completion of projects. He made it clear that negligence at any level in project execution would not be tolerated.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Honour Anganwadi Workers At State-Level Ceremony In Ayodhya

The Jal Shakti Minister directed officials to pay special attention to water management. He stated that officials should regularly monitor the operation of drinking water projects and the water supply system. This will help ensure better functioning of the drinking water schemes being developed in rural areas and provide uninterrupted drinking water facilities to the people.

During the meeting, Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, and Executive Engineers (XENs) were also directed to prepare confidential reports on the work of subordinate engineers and concerned agencies under their supervision and submit them to the Additional Chief Secretary. This will further strengthen monitoring of project progress as well as the functioning of officials and executing agencies.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, Anurag Srivastava; Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), Yogesh Kumar; Executive Director, State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission, Joginder Singh; JMD (Administration) Dr. Rajesh Prajapati; JMD Prabhash Kumar; State Coordinator D.K. Singh; and other senior officials.