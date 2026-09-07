Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Honour Anganwadi Workers At State-Level Ceremony In Ayodhya | X

Ayodhya, September 7: Anganwadi workers and helpers will be honored in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present at the main program of this state-level ceremony being organized at the Government Inter College ground. He will also honor the workers. Around 12,000 to 15,000 Anganwadi workers from Ayodhya division will participate in the program. It will also be telecast live in all districts of the state.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi stated that the departmental minister and public representatives will also participate in the program. Women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) engaged in ration distribution will also take part.

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He clarified that parallel programs will be organized in every district of the state, but the main ceremony will be held in Ayodhya in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Extensive arrangements have been made for the program. All arrangements are being ensured under the supervision of CDO Krishna Kumar Singh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will stay in Ayodhya for around 3 hours tomorrow. He will reach the GIC ground at 2:50 pm.

After staying at the GIC ground until 4 pm, he will reach the Ram Katha Park helipad by helicopter. From there, he will first offer prayers at Hanumangarhi, after which he will proceed to Shri Ram Temple and have darshan of Ramlalla and offer prayers. At around 5 pm, he will depart for Lucknow by helicopter.