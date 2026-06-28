UP To Become Semiconductor, Electronics Manufacturing Hub; Products Worth ₹40,000 Crore To Be Made In Jewar: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Photo: PTI

Lucknow, June 27: At the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the electronics manufacturing plant in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bhupender Yadav expressed strong confidence in Uttar Pradesh's industrial development, investment and technological progress.

Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has provided such a vision that he has brought electronics manufacturing to Jewar. For this, I thank the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh."

Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "It is a matter of pride that the electronics products for which India earlier imported goods worth Rs 40,000 crore will now be manufactured in India itself, and Jewar will become its major centre. After semiconductors, Jewar is now set to become a major hub for electronics manufacturing as well. In the coming years, several major projects in the electronics sector will be established in Uttar Pradesh, making the state one of the country's leading manufacturing centres."

Bullet Train To Boost Connectivity

Referring to the bullet train project, the Railway Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the bullet train in the last Budget. This train will run from Delhi to Siliguri in West Bengal via Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna. The journey from Delhi to Lucknow will take just 2 hours 10 minutes, while the distance from Jewar to Lucknow will be covered in only 1 hour 40 minutes. You will comfortably reach Lucknow while having tea or coffee and engaging in conversation during the journey. The Prime Minister's dream is to transform the entire transport network. Better connectivity will further accelerate industrial development in the state."

Ministers Highlight UP's Growth

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said, "The presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath makes this Bhoomi Pujan ceremony much more than a formal event. It is proof that the resolve to make Uttar Pradesh an Uttam Pradesh is being translated into reality. Until a few years ago, Uttar Pradesh was grappling with numerous challenges, but today the state is rapidly progressing in industrial development, technological advancement and attracting investments. Under Modi Ji's leadership, India has emerged as a reliable and capable manufacturing partner for the world, and Uttar Pradesh has become a major centre of this confidence."

He further added, "With Modi Ji's vision and Yogi Ji's capable leadership, political stability, transparent policies, skilled youth and strong infrastructure have placed Uttar Pradesh on the path to becoming a natural hub in the global supply chain for electronics and semiconductors."

He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state would scale new heights of development and make the greatest contribution to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Industry Welcomes Investment

On the occasion, representatives from the industry described Uttar Pradesh as one of the country's most reliable industrial investment destinations. Jasbir Singh, Executive Chairman and CEO of Amber Enterprises, said, "This is not merely a Bhoomi Pujan but a historic occasion to lay the strong foundation for India's next generation of electronics and manufacturing. This initiative is an important step towards realising Prime Minister Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government and YEIDA, Jasbir Singh shared an experience. He said, "When I was handed the land allotment letter at the Chief Minister's Office in Lucknow at 7 pm, the Korean representative accompanying me asked whether the government in Uttar Pradesh works even on Sundays. When I shared this with the Chief Minister, he smiled and said, 'This is the new Uttar Pradesh. It does not look at the day. It only works to move forward and achieve progress.'"

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On the occasion, Korea Circuits CEO Yang Ho Cho said, "This is the first time I am speaking in an Indian language." Thanking the Central Government and the Uttar Pradesh Government, he added, "It is only because of the Chief Minister's leadership and the incredible support of his team that this day has become possible. We are grateful for the warmth and sense of welcome extended to us. This partnership between Korea Circuits and Amber is truly special, bringing together South Korea's advanced technology and India's strong manufacturing capability. This plant will manufacture advanced HDI PCBs, which will be used in mobile phones, IT products and memory modules."

He also invited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union Ministers to visit South Korea and inspect the manufacturing facilities there.