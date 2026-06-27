Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Government Scripting A New Chapter Of Quality In Government Schools On The Strength Of A Strong Academic Human Resource System | File Photo

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is creating the most comprehensive academic human resource framework to bring about quality-based transformation in school education. The state government believes that lasting change in the education system can be achieved not merely through school buildings, smart classrooms or basic infrastructure, but through trained, capable and accountable academic leadership.

In line with this policy, the appointments of ARPs (Academic Resource Persons), District Coordinators (NIPUN), State Resource Group (SRG) members, ECCE Educators and Special Teachers have been taken forward in mission mode. In most districts, the selection process has reached the final stage, while appointments in several categories have already been completed, strengthening the academic support system up to the school level.

This is enabling the state to move rapidly towards implementing the objectives of the National Education Policy-2020, NIPUN Bharat Mission and Early Childhood Care and Education at the grassroots level.

To ensure quality teaching in schools, the government has made the ARP system a key pillar of education reforms. ARPs will no longer remain limited to inspections. They will also provide academic support to teachers, improve classroom teaching, analyse learning levels and offer continuous academic guidance to schools. According to the current progress, Varanasi has achieved 100% ARP availability and secured the first position in the state.

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Deoria and Hathras have achieved 98% availability, Basti and Kaushambi 95%, Aligarh and Siddharthnagar 94%, and Kushinagar 93%, placing them among the leading districts. At the same time, vacancies are being filled rapidly in most districts, continuously strengthening the academic support system of schools.

To ensure foundational literacy and numeracy, the government is rapidly completing the appointments of District Coordinators (NIPUN). The selection process has been completed in 39 districts, while interviews, document verification, financial evaluation and other administrative processes are in the final stage in the remaining districts.

Through these officers, the implementation of the NIPUN Bharat Mission, teacher training, data-based monitoring, assessment of learning outcomes and effective monitoring of academic programmes will gain fresh momentum.

To strengthen teacher training, academic innovation and academic leadership at the state level, the SRG system is also being expanded rapidly. At present, the process of filling vacant SRG posts is underway on priority. Alongside this, the availability of Special Teachers is being ensured to further strengthen inclusive education so that quality education reaches every student equally, including children with disabilities.

In line with the New Education Policy-2020, the appointments of ECCE Educators are also progressing rapidly to strengthen foundational education. In the first phase, a large number of educators have already assumed charge in several districts, while appointments have been completed in many districts during the second phase. In the remaining districts, technical evaluation, issuance of work orders, document verification, preparation of merit lists, advertisement and tender processes are progressing rapidly.

This will strengthen academic coordination between Anganwadi centres and schools and ensure that children receive a quality learning environment from the early stages of education.

The Yogi Government is advancing education reforms not as a short-term programme but as a long-term institutional transformation. The extensive deployment of ARPs, NIPUN District Coordinators, SRGs, ECCE Educators and Special Teachers will strengthen academic leadership in schools, enhance teachers' capacities, ensure regular monitoring of learning outcomes and develop an accountable academic system at every level.

Through strong human resources, data-based monitoring, continuous training and a results-oriented work culture, Uttar Pradesh is moving rapidly towards achieving comprehensive improvement in the quality of government schools.