UP To Become $1 Trillion Economy In 3–4 Years, Says CM Yogi Adityanath During Singapore Visit |

Singapore/Lucknow: On the second day of his Singapore visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a detailed roadmap of the efforts being made to make Uttar Pradesh a 1 trillion-dollar economy during the ‘Invest UP Mega Road Show’. He described the state’s ‘Triple S’ model (Safety, Stability, and Speed) as the biggest guarantee for investment.

He said that today Uttar Pradesh has not only become the land of possibilities but also the land of performance. In the past 9 years, we have not only created an atmosphere of security in Uttar Pradesh but also demonstrated how scale can be combined with skill and speed.

He added, Uttar Pradesh has today earned recognition not only for technology and trust but also as a state leading India into a new era of transformation.

Chief Minister expressed confidence that in the next three to four years, Uttar Pradesh will take a decisive leap towards becoming a 1 trillion-dollar economy. Inviting Singapore’s industrial sector, he said that investment in Uttar Pradesh is completely safe and filled with potential.

Chief Minister said, "The Uttar Pradesh government has presented a plan to develop a dedicated “Singapore City” near the Noida International Airport located at Jewar".

He said that if investors from Singapore wish to enter the NCR region, work is being done on the concept of a specially planned Singapore City for them. Land has been arranged around the Yamuna Expressway so that investors can take full advantage of airport connectivity, logistics, and world-class infrastructure.

Chief Minister invited investors to Uttar Pradesh, assuring them that their investments would remain completely safe and that they would find a favorable environment to advance their business potential rapidly.

Chief Minister added, during his Singapore visit, discussions were held on how Singapore and Uttar Pradesh can move forward together. In the past two days, he had the opportunity to meet the Chairmen and CEOs of major institutions including GIC, Temasek, SATS, GSS Greens, and Blackstone. Meaningful discussions took place with the Singapore business community during multi-phase meetings.

Chief Minister expressed happiness that every industry leader in Singapore today understands the role of Uttar Pradesh as a dream destination in India. He said that Uttar Pradesh has not only emerged as the growth engine of India’s economy but also as the safest and most potential-rich state for investment.

Chief Minister also informed, "The progress India has achieved in the last 10-11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been effectively implemented in Uttar Pradesh. The state has successfully completed its journey from the ‘Land of Potential’ to the ‘Land of Performance’. In the past nine years, the state’s GSDP has increased from ₹13 lakh crore to ₹36 lakh crore. The per capita income has nearly tripled, and Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to India’s economy has reached approximately 9.5 percent. The state ranks first in deregulation, is a top achiever in ease of doing business, and has taken a major step toward de-criminalization by eliminating 99 percent of criminal provisions. For the past five years, Uttar Pradesh has remained a revenue-surplus state".

Chief Minister also informed, a 75,000-acre land bank is available around expressways, airports, and the dedicated freight corridor. Fifty-five percent of India’s total expressways are in Uttar Pradesh. A vast 16,000-kilometer railway network and metro operations in seven cities strengthen the state’s connectivity. The state has 16 operational airports, including four international airports, while the Noida International Airport will soon be dedicated to the nation.

Chief Minister mentioned, "India’s first national waterway from Varanasi to Haldia is operational, with multi-modal terminals developed along it. In the last nine years, the number of factories in the state has increased from 14,000 to more than 31,000. He said that while Uttar Pradesh has only 11 percent of India’s agricultural land, it produces over 21 percent of the country’s total food grains. Therefore, Uttar Pradesh is known as India’s “Food Basket.” There are vast investment opportunities in the food processing and value addition sectors".

Chief Minister also said, making large-scale investments in Uttar Pradesh is easier because the state has abundant trained and skilled manpower. With a population of 25 crore, over 56 percent of the state’s population is part of the working force, ready to contribute in industry, service, and other sectors. The state has made concrete efforts to connect skill with speed and employment, strengthened labor reforms, skill development, education, and the startup ecosystem. Additionally, 96 lakh MSME units are already operational, providing employment to more than 3 crore people.

Chief Minister added, investing in Uttar Pradesh has now become very easy. Through the Nivesh Mitra, Nivesh Sarathi, and Udyami Mitra portals, the state has implemented a single-window clearance system, time-bound approvals, and online DBT-based incentive distribution. More than 34 sectoral policies, special policies for FDI and Fortune 500 companies, and 27 industrial clusters are being developed along expressways.

On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh’s Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, India’s High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule, Vice Chairman of the Singapore Business Federation Prasoon Mukherjee, and other officials were present.

Chief Minister Exchanged MoUs with Various International Companies

During the program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formally exchanged Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to investments with international companies from different sectors.

In this sequence, an MoU was signed with Blue Planet for integrated waste management projects, while another MoU was signed with AC Aviation Pvt. Ltd. for MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling) and helicopter parts manufacturing.

Additionally, MoUs were exchanged with Gayatri Chain FnB & Associates for investment in the catering and hospitality sector, KLK Ventures for establishing a solar panel manufacturing unit, and Ishtara Jewellery & Maestro Productions for investment in the jewelry and creative/media production sectors.