UP Teachers Receive Appointment Letters, Praise Transparent Selection Process Under Yogi Government

Newly selected teachers received appointment letters from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, September 22, 2026: Selected candidates of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission were visibly delighted after receiving appointment letters from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

They openly appreciated the Yogi government for its transparent and prompt selection process. The candidates said that young people had received this opportunity through a fair process. They also thanked the Chief Minister.

Women Praise Employment Opportunities

Aanchal Shukla said that she has been appointed as Lecturer (PGT) in the Arts subject at Agrasen Kanya Inter College Town Hall, Varanasi. Expressing her happiness after receiving the appointment letter from the Chief Minister, she said that a major dream of hers had been fulfilled.

Women are getting employment opportunities without discrimination under the Yogi government. Women’s participation has also increased rapidly in various fields.

The Yogi government has also paid special attention to women’s safety. This atmosphere of security has led to increased participation of women in the state.

Mamta Maurya said that she has been selected for the post of TGT Sanskrit. She had been trying for this since completing her MA in 2005. Earlier, examinations were cancelled repeatedly, or results were not declared for a long time. Today, the result of the Yogi government’s transparent system is that she not only passed the examination but also received her appointment letter. She said she had no limit to her happiness after being selected after such a long wait. She thanked the Yogi government for this.

Candidates Praise Selection Process

Shivam Barnwal of Mau, who has been selected for the post of TGT Mathematics, expressed his happiness after receiving the appointment letter. He said that the Yogi government is doing very good work. The government is providing employment opportunities to young people through a transparent and fair process, without bribery.

Gopal Prajapati said that he has been selected for the post of Lecturer (PGT) Chemistry at Shri Vaishnav Harihar Das Inter College, Azamgarh. His entire family is excited and happy with the prompt process followed by the Yogi government. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ended the disorder that prevailed under previous governments and strengthened the system. As a result, the state is providing employment opportunities to youth clearly and transparently.

Selected Teachers Express Gratitude

Kumari Usha Singh said that she has been selected for the post of Home Science Assistant Teacher (TGT) at Pt. Deendayal Inter College, Gorakhpur. She said the selection process was completed fairly, thanks to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision. She and her entire family feel proud after receiving the appointment letter from the Chief Minister. In line with the Chief Minister's expectations, she will discharge her responsibilities with complete dedication throughout her service.

Shiv Prasad Mishra of Amethi said that he has been selected for the post of TGT Sanskrit. He appreciated the fair selection process of the Yogi government and the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission.

He said that the selection process was completed at a rapid pace, directly benefiting thousands of candidates. He said that he would fulfil, with complete dedication, the expectations of honesty that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has placed on teachers.