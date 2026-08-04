UP Supplementary Budget 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Bets Big On Infrastructure Ahead Of 2027 Polls | X

Lucknow: With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election drawing closer, the Yogi Adityanath government has unveiled a Rs 59,019.54 crore supplementary budget that places infrastructure, industrial growth and rural connectivity ahead of fresh welfare giveaways, signalling that it intends to seek votes on its development record rather than announcing a slew of election-year freebies.

The supplementary budget, tabled in the state legislature on Tuesday, channels the largest share of additional spending into roads, villages, industrial infrastructure and the power sector. While it provides additional funds for running several existing welfare schemes, including those for women, children and persons with disabilities, it does not propose higher pensions for old-age, widow or destitute beneficiaries, nor does it announce any new flagship cash transfer programme or the much-speculated free scooty scheme for girls.

The biggest beneficiary is rural development. The government has earmarked an additional Rs 16,432.46 crore for village development programmes, making it the largest allocation in the supplementary budget. Another Rs 15,750.01 crore has been provided for roads and transport infrastructure, reflecting the government's strategy of strengthening rural connectivity and supporting economic activity beyond urban centres.

The allocations reinforce Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure-led growth model, which has become the cornerstone of the state's investment strategy. Significant funds have been provided for new expressways, industrial corridors and logistics infrastructure that are expected to improve connectivity while attracting manufacturing and private investment.

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Among the key projects receiving fresh allocations are the proposed greenfield expressway connecting Jewar Airport with the Ganga Expressway, the Agra-Lucknow-Ganga Expressway link through Hardoi and Farrukhabad, the extension of the Ganga Expressway towards Haridwar, the Vindhya Expressway up to Sonbhadra and industrial corridor development along expressways.

The industry department has also secured a substantial share of the additional spending. It has been allocated Rs 2,220.89 crore, including Rs 1,302.61 crore under the state's Foreign Direct Investment and Fortune-500 Investment Promotion Policy, Rs 1,500 crore for the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission and Rs 3,000 crore in loans for expansion of industrial areas under the Chief Minister Industrial Area Expansion Scheme. Additional funding has also been provided for the proposed IT Sadan, State Data Centre 2.0 and seven industrial infrastructure projects under the Centre-sponsored BHAVYA scheme.

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The power sector has emerged as another major focus area. The supplementary budget provides Rs 7,358 crore, including Rs 6,958 crore for funding losses of electricity distribution companies under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and Rs 400 crore for the Meja II thermal power project in Prayagraj. The allocations are aimed at strengthening the state's power infrastructure while improving the financial health of distribution companies.

Unlike many election-year budgets, however, the supplementary budget does not contain headline-grabbing welfare announcements.

The government has chosen to provide additional funds for existing welfare programmes. The supplementary budget allocates additional resources for the Women and Child Welfare Department and for disability pensions to ensure continuity of ongoing schemes, rather than expanding benefits or introducing new entitlements.

The handloom sector has received additional support of Rs 140.03 crore, including funds for the Chief Minister Handloom Weaver Prosperity Scheme, participation in national and international trade fairs and development of the Sant Kabir Textile and Apparel Park.

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Agriculture and horticulture have also received additional allocations of Rs 254.15 crore. These include Rs 100 crore for the Bhamashah Price Stabilisation Fund, Rs 100 crore as subsidy for potato storage charges in private cold storages and additional support for horticulture and sericulture programmes.

Politically, the budget reflects the Adityanath government's confidence in its infrastructure-led development model. Rather than announcing new election-time freebies, the government has chosen to expand spending on roads, villages, industrial corridors and power projects while allocating enough resources to sustain existing welfare schemes, indicating that development, rather than doles, will remain the BJP's principal electoral pitch in Uttar Pradesh.