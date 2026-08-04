Maharashtra Creates Supernumerary Posts For 3,276 Samagra Shiksha Contract Employees | file pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved the creation of supernumerary posts for 3,276 long-serving contractual employees working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, providing them appointments in pay scales equivalent to comparable regular government posts.

The decision applies to employees who had completed at least 10 years of contractual service as of June 30, 2026. The government has described the move as a one-time special measure and clarified that the appointments will be made after determining the equivalence of the contractual positions with regular posts in the School Education Department and other government departments.

The government resolution, issued by the School Education and Sports Department on August 4, follows the approval granted by the state Cabinet at its meeting on July 2. The decision was taken after a government-appointed committee examined the issues faced by contractual employees and submitted its report in November 2025.

The pay scales of eligible employees will be determined after considering the nature of their work, duties, responsibilities, qualifications and the service rules applicable to comparable regular posts. The government has directed that the pay structure under the Seventh Pay Commission be considered while fixing the equivalent pay scale.

Under the decision, employees will receive the minimum basic pay applicable to the equivalent post, while their existing pay will be protected. They will also be entitled to dearness allowance and travel allowance.

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However, the government has placed several restrictions on the newly created posts. Employees appointed to the supernumerary positions will not be eligible for promotions, assured career progression benefits, pension or family pension. They will continue to receive the leave benefits currently available under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

The supernumerary posts will be personal to the employees and will cease to exist once the employee retires, resigns, dies or vacates the position for any other reason. No fresh appointment will be made against such vacancies, and the employees will not receive any additional benefits for their earlier contractual service.

The government has fixed the maximum age of service on these posts at 58 years, subject to specific decisions in certain cases with the approval of the Finance Department. The posts will remain in existence only for as long as the concerned employees continue in service and will not be created with retrospective effect.

The resolution also states that the measure is exceptional and cannot be used as a precedent for employees working under other government schemes or departments. Going forward, manpower requirements under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will be met only through outsourcing or service contracts to avoid similar demands for regularisation.

The decision is expected to provide greater financial security and service stability to thousands of long-serving contractual employees, while stopping short of granting them full regular government employee status.

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