UP Strengthens Cyber Security & Forensic Capabilities Under CM Yogi’s Leadership | X

Lucknow, July 7: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, cyber security and forensic capability are being continuously strengthened in Uttar Pradesh. As part of this initiative, 40 officers of the Defence Accounts Department, Regional Training Centre, Lucknow, were imparted training in modern cyber security and forensic techniques at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science. On this occasion, Founder Director Dr. G.K. Goswami observed, "Crime has now moved beyond the physical world and spread into the digital world. In this era of technology, if we are not vigilant, we can fall victim to cyber fraud at any time."

He added, "Today, the more data one possesses, the more powerful one becomes. Several countries in the world are powerful simply because they do not share their technology and data with anyone."

Deputy Inspector General of Police Hemraj Meena acquainted the officers with the growing importance of cyber forensics. The officers also visited the institute's state-of-the-art DNA and Artificial Intelligence laboratories, where they observed how modern technology and forensic science work together to solve complex cases.

Dr. Indrajeet delivered a special lecture on the technical aspects of cyber security, while Public Relations Officer Santosh Tiwari conducted the proceedings. Deputy Director Jitendra Srivastava delivered the vote of thanks. During the special session, the institute's Deputy Directors Chiranjib Mukherjee and Atul Yadav, along with Dr. Anand Prakash, Amit Mishra, Rahul Dwivedi, Dr. Palak, Shailendra Singh, Kartikeya and other senior officers were present.