UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Launch 'Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Suvidha Yojana' In Varanasi | X

Lucknow, July 7: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to further strengthen the health security of teachers and personnel of the Education Department. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister will launch the 'Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Suvidha Yojana' from Varanasi.

During the same programme, funds will be transferred through DBT to the accounts of parents of students studying in Parishadiya Vidyalayas. A social security Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be exchanged between the Basic Education Department and the State Bank of India. Nationally selected Swachh evam Harit Vidyalayas will also be felicitated.

Under the Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Suvidha Yojana, teachers of Basic and Secondary schools in the state, teachers of aided schools, Shiksha Mitras, Special Teachers (CWSN), Anudeshaks, wardens of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, full-time and part-time teachers, cooks under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Yojana, and other eligible personnel along with their families will benefit. Around 12 lakh teachers, cooks, and other personnel along with their families will be brought under the ambit of health security through this scheme.

Under the scheme, the state government will bear the entire annual premium of ₹3,000 per teacher. Approximately ₹447 crore will be spent annually for this purpose. The scheme will be implemented through the State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services. Beneficiaries will receive cashless treatment of up to ₹5 lakh per family at empanelled government and private hospitals. Around 1,900 treatment packages have been included under the scheme. These cover a wide range of treatments, from general medical care to serious illnesses, complex surgeries, heart diseases, cancer, kidney diseases, and several other treatments.

During the programme, the Chief Minister will also symbolically distribute cashless medical cards to teachers.

During the programme, ₹1,320 crore will be transferred through DBT in the first phase of the 2026-27 academic session to the accounts of parents of more than 1 crore 10 lakh students. The amount will be provided for the purchase of uniforms, school bags, sweaters, shoes and socks, and stationery. This will enable parents to procure essential educational materials for their children in a timely manner.

During the ceremony, a social security-related MoU will also be exchanged between the Basic Education Department and the State Bank of India. This will connect around 10 lakh teachers and other personnel with social security benefits. They will receive facilities including group life insurance, personal accident insurance, permanent and partial disability cover, air accident cover, and additional assistance for children's education and daughters' marriages in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Personnel whose salary accounts are already with the State Bank of India will automatically receive these benefits. Other eligible personnel will also be provided the facility to open salary accounts with the bank.

During the programme, the headmasters of 12 schools selected at the national level under the Swachh evam Harit Vidyalaya (SHVR) Yojana will also be felicitated. The honour will be conferred in recognition of their outstanding efforts in promoting cleanliness, safe drinking water, sanitation facilities, handwashing, and a better school environment.