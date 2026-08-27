UP Startup Ecosystem Gets Boost As CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Distributes ₹5.21 Crore Incentives | X

Lucknow, August 27: The efforts of the Yogi Government to promote startups in Uttar Pradesh received further momentum when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directly interacted with startup founders and their teams and assured them of all possible support from the government.

At a programme held at Lok Bhavan, the Chief Minister handed over incentive cheques worth more than Rs 3.42 crore to 107 startups and Rs 1.79 crore to 9 incubators. Several startup leaders present at the event also praised the government's policies, support, and incentive framework, describing it as an important step for Uttar Pradesh's startup ecosystem.

Apoorva Bajaj, Co-founder and CEO of Edubuk, and COO Shivani Mehrotra praised the Yogi Government's startup policy during the event. They stated that their startup provides education in cybersecurity, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. In addition, it helps prepare students' resumes and facilitates employment opportunities in India and abroad through job fairs. Through their portal, students' background verification is also completed instantly, a process that previously generally took more than 20 days.

They said that the startup had received a grant of Rs 4.50 lakh from the Yogi Government to help expand its operations. They noted that the government's "One Portal, One Window" initiative for the convenience of startups is a positive step. This will make it easier for startups like theirs to operate and obtain funding in Uttar Pradesh. They added that investments of up to Rs 80 lakh have been made in the company so far.

Shivani Mehrotra stated that the Yogi Government has also encouraged women startup founders. She noted that this will have a direct impact on women's employment in the state. At their Lucknow office, women account for 50 percent of the staff.

Bhuvnesh Sharma, Managing Director of VDT Pipeline, stated that his company is working to ensure the supply of oil, petrol, diesel, and gas in Uttar Pradesh. Maintaining and improving the pipeline network is their responsibility. He remarked that he was very pleased to participate in the UP Startup Summit. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with him and discussed the objective of delivering water to every household in the state.

He stated that his team would work on improving the pipeline system to help achieve the Chief Minister's objective. For this, the Chief Minister has assured support in the form of land and funding. The team has also received a certificate of appreciation for its work so far. He observed that Uttar Pradesh was once viewed as a BIMARU state, but is now moving rapidly on the path of development.

The Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 4.50 lakh as startup encouragement to Dr. Anushi Verma and Dr. Himanshu Singh, Co-founders of Singh Dynamics Private Limited. Dr. Himanshu Singh stated that their company manufactures small arms for security forces. He noted that the financial assistance would significantly help in expanding the business. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state's startup ecosystem would continue to develop and that their company would be able to contribute to Uttar Pradesh's economic growth.

Rama Krishna, CEO of EndureAir Systems Private Limited, stated that his company manufactures drones for security forces. These include logistics, surveillance, and attack drones. Around 150 people are employed by the company. He remarked that the event had made it clear that startups in Uttar Pradesh would receive even greater support than before. The Yogi Government's new startup policy is very effective. It comprehensively addresses requirements related to land, facilities, funding, and capital.

Diyanm, Co-founder of Trishul Pulsation Technology Private Limited, received an incentive cheque of Rs 5 lakh for prototype development under the startup programme. He stated that his company is working on cryogenic rocket engines. In addition, its products are being supplied to a foreign company. The grant received from the Yogi Government has proved highly useful in developing the prototype. He remarked that the Yogi Government's vision and the efforts being made to achieve it are commendable.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over a cheque of Rs 4.50 lakh as startup encouragement to Dr. Deeksha Bhartiya, Co-founder of Genomiki Solutions Private Limited. She stated that she is working on rare diseases affecting newborn infants. Crores of children in India are affected by such diseases. Her startup is conducting health screening of newborns at birth through new innovations, enabling timely identification of diseases.

She stated that the process of partnering with several laboratories and hospitals in the state has already begun. A patent has also been filed for the product. She noted that the Yogi Government has provided not only financial assistance but also other facilities to help realise this vision. As a result, innovation and the number of startups in Uttar Pradesh are continuously increasing.