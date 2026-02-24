 UP Signs Strategic MoU With Singapore To Boost Institutional Capacity And Infrastructure Development
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP Signs Strategic MoU With Singapore To Boost Institutional Capacity And Infrastructure Development

UP Signs Strategic MoU With Singapore To Boost Institutional Capacity And Infrastructure Development

Under the MoU, both sides will work together through thematic knowledge exchange, technical cooperation and advisory services to accelerate sustainable economic growth, industrial competitiveness, digital transformation and the development of modern infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
UP Signs Strategic MoU With Singapore To Boost Institutional Capacity And Infrastructure Development |

Singapore/Lucknow: During Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Singapore, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s investment promotion agency Invest UP and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE), an organization representing the interests of the Government of Singapore. This agreement marks a significant step toward establishing a long term strategic partnership aimed at strengthening institutional capacity and policy frameworks in Uttar Pradesh and promoting ecosystem development.

Under the MoU, both sides will work together through thematic knowledge exchange, technical cooperation and advisory services to accelerate sustainable economic growth, industrial competitiveness, digital transformation and the development of modern infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the agreement, both parties will not only organize study visits and leadership delegations but will also design and implement training and capacity building programs. This will help enhance both efficiency and skill levels. In addition, the provisions of the MoU include providing advisory and guidance support, jointly preparing and implementing technical cooperation projects, and securing collaboration from relevant stakeholders and institutions from both the government and private sectors.

Read Also
Ayodhya Tourism Boost: Modern 34-Room Guest House Rising At Ram Katha Park Under CM Yogi...
article-image

If required, separate written agreements will be executed for specific projects, clearly outlining the scope of work, timelines and financial provisions. Discussions on detailed project agreements will begin within two months, and efforts will be made to finalize them within six months.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Seize ₹6,738 Crore Drugs, Arrest 5,589 In Four-Year Crackdown
Mumbai Police Seize ₹6,738 Crore Drugs, Arrest 5,589 In Four-Year Crackdown
Shaheen Afridi Strikes First Ball, Phil Salt Falls For Golden Duck In ENG Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Match
Shaheen Afridi Strikes First Ball, Phil Salt Falls For Golden Duck In ENG Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Match
The Kerala Story 2 Makers Deny Teaser Removal Amid Controversy: 'No Order Has Been Passed By Any Court...'
The Kerala Story 2 Makers Deny Teaser Removal Amid Controversy: 'No Order Has Been Passed By Any Court...'
MNS Student Wing Submits Demand To Name Proposed Pune Ring Road After Ajit Pawar
MNS Student Wing Submits Demand To Name Proposed Pune Ring Road After Ajit Pawar

Through this partnership, Uttar Pradesh will benefit from Singapore’s experience in areas such as administrative practices, urban planning, industrial cluster development, logistics and digital governance. The agreement is being regarded as a significant achievement in advancing Uttar Pradesh’s global engagement and long term vision.

Follow us on