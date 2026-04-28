UP Signs MoU To Promote Tissue Culture Seeds, Aiming For Higher Sugarcane Productivity

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Yogi government is continuously emphasizing innovation and technological improvements to significantly increase farmers’ income and boost sugarcane production in the state. In this direction, it has taken a major step to give new momentum to sugarcane research by promoting the production of high-quality seeds through tissue culture technology.

This initiative is expected not only to increase farmers’ income but also strengthen sugar production and overall productivity in the state.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Uttar Pradesh Council of Sugarcane Research (UPCSR), Shahjahanpur, and Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML), Haidergarh (Barabanki).

The primary objective of this MoU is to boost the production of quality sugarcane seeds through tissue culture technology, connect farmers with modern techniques, and make the sugarcane production system more efficient.

Sugarcane Commissioner Mini S. said, “Under this MoU, training programs will be conducted to promote tissue culture-based seed production in the state. Farmers, mill workers, and technical staff will receive practical training on operating tissue culture labs and greenhouses, preparing plantlets, hardening processes and field transplantation. The training will also focus on chemicals, equipment, and various technical aspects related to tissue culture.”

The Sugarcane Commissioner explained that compared to traditional methods, tissue culture enables faster, purer, and more efficient seed production. While conventional methods produce limited quantities of seed per acre, tissue culture allows large-scale production of high-quality seeds in a shorter time.

This will facilitate rapid expansion of new improved varieties and provide farmers with better productivity opportunities.

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Under the MoU, UPCSR and BCML will jointly work on the development and expansion of improved sugarcane varieties. Both institutions will also provide hands-on training to farmers, helping them easily understand and apply this technology in their fields. Special training modules have been designed, covering everything from basic tissue culture concepts to field transfer processes.

Farmers will be trained in transferring tissue culture plantlets from greenhouses to fields after hardening. Additionally, they will receive guidance on modern practices related to land preparation, irrigation, fertilizer management, and plant protection, ensuring improvements in both crop quality and yield.