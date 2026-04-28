Transparent Recruitment Under Yogi Adityanath Brings Government Jobs To 936 Candidates In Uttar Pradesh | ANI

Lucknow: On Tuesday at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, 936 candidates selected as Head Operators and Head Operators (Mechanical) in the Uttar Pradesh Police Telecommunications Department beamed with joy upon receiving their appointment letters. Most candidates described it as the first government job in their families and expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The selected candidates said that Yogi government has made the recruitment process transparent, fair, and corruption-free, giving opportunities to hardworking youth.

Mahima Yadav from Prayagraj said, “Such large-scale direct recruitment after 2006 is a major achievement for young people. The entire process was conducted with utmost fairness and transparency. Under CM Yogi’s leadership, the state is continuously reaching new heights.”

Kushal Chauhan from Etah said, “Receiving the appointment letter in the presence of the Chief Minister was a proud moment.” He added that Yogi Adityanath has worked at the grassroots level and taken strict action against goons and mafias, making the state more fear-free. He described Chief Minister Yogi as dynamic, decisive, and someone who has broken the back of corruption.

Saurabh Mishra from Prayagraj said that over the past nine years, the government has followed a zero-tolerance policy against mafias, increased police strength and resources, and curbed crime. CM Yogi’s fearless working style inspires youth.

Aditi Rathore from Prayagraj said, “There has been a significant improvement in women’s safety, and today women feel much safer than before. Chief Minister Yogi’s fast response and immediate action policy has strengthened law and order.”

Shalu Gupta from Gorakhpur and Sapna Pandey from Ayodhya also expressed gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath. Abhishek Kumar said that transparent recruitment under the Yogi government gave him the opportunity to serve in the Uttar Pradesh Police Telecommunications Department.

Arvind from Aligarh said his entire family feels proud after receiving the appointment letter and urged youth to keep working hard, as the government is continuously creating employment opportunities.

Vishal Kumar Sharma from Jhansi said receiving the appointment letter is a memorable day in his life, and now all selected candidates will undergo training and prepare to serve the state. Heval Kumar Ratnagar said, “The recruitment process was completely fair.”

Ramhari from Etah said being selected in the radio and telecommunications department is a moment of great joy for his family. Thanking CM Yogi, he added that under Yogi government, talent and hard work are being recogniz