UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces One Lakh Police Recruitment Drive, Boosts Youth Employment Opportunities In Uttar Pradesh | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday gave a good news to the youth. Encouraging them, he said, "Capable, competent and self-motivated young people want to become part of the UP Police force, and for this the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will provide good opportunities."

He added, the board is going to carry out around one lakh new recruitments this year. In the last 3 days, examinations were also conducted for recruitment of 41,000 personnel in UP Home Guards. Recruitment processes for Civil Police, SI, Home Guards and others have gained pace.

Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to 936 Head Operators/Head Operators (Mechanical) selected in the Uttar Pradesh Police Telecommunication Department at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. A short film based on the Police Telecommunication Department was also screened during the program.

CM told the successful candidates that everyone wanted recruitment to be conducted honestly. The double engine government has created an environment where recruitment has been conducted in a fair and transparent manner. Now it is your responsibility to serve through the UP Police with clean intent, honesty and transparency and fulfil your duties towards the nation.

He continues by saying, when every citizen performs their duties honestly in their respective field, the vision of a developed India by Narendra Modi will be realized. No individual, caste, religion or personal interest can be above the nation.

CM Yogi added by saying, "The fairness with which the police recruitment process has been completed today was not possible nine years ago. Earlier even the process could not be completed smoothly. There used to be transactions and discrimination in recruitment, but now no recommendation or money is required. Recruitment is conducted purely on merit, capability and reservation rules."

He further added, an environment has been created in the state where no one can stop you from progressing if you have the ability. Now you must also work with integrity. Uttar Pradesh, once considered a BIMARU state, is now contributing to India’s development through collective efforts.

CM said, just recently, passing-out parades of 60,000 police constables were held simultaneously at 112 centres across the state, meaning 60,000 constables have joined the UP Police force and will now serve actively in the field. In the last 9 years, more than 2.20 lakh personnel have been recruited in Uttar Pradesh Police, while many states do not even have such total strength.

He told the newly selected candidates that they have the opportunity to serve a population of 25 crore through the largest civil police force in the country and through the telecommunication branch.

He informed, "Earlier there was a crisis regarding training capacity, but now there is no shortage of space. Before 2017, only 3,000 personnel could be trained at a time, but in 2025, 60,244 constables were trained simultaneously in UP centres. This shows that with clear intent, clear policy and strong will, results can be achieved. After the passing-out parade, constables are being deployed in districts, and now training for you will begin at these centres."

CM also said, UP is the first state to include more than 500 skilled athletes in the police force. As a result, UP Police wins more medals in national and international sports events compared to other states, showcasing its strength.

CM Yogi added, "Infrastructure facilities of the police have been strengthened. In 2017, 10 districts did not even have police lines, and many police stations did not have their own buildings. There was a lack of basic facilities and barracks. Today, in 55 districts, high-rise buildings provide barracks and residential facilities for police personnel. Model police stations and new fire stations are being established. SSF, SDRF and three new women PAC battalions have been formed. Three new laws were implemented in July 2024, but UP had already prepared in advance."

He added, the state forensic institute is functioning successfully. Twelve A-grade FSL units are operational and six are under construction. Two mobile forensic labs are working in every district, with trained technicians deployed for sample collection.

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CM stated, "The police is not only maintaining law and order and making the state free from riots and mafia, but is also indirectly contributing to India’s economic growth. Rule of law is the first guarantee of development. With law and order established, investors from across the country and world are coming to UP, enabling the development of modern infrastructure across the state."

CM Yogi told the 936 newly selected candidates that they will strengthen the communication unit. Their upcoming 8-month training will be crucial.

He advised them to stay physically fit, as physical fitness ensures mental fitness, enabling honest service to society and the nation.

Chief Minister said, communication is a crucial part of the force. The stronger it is, the more effective the police becomes in taking precise action and providing relief to citizens. UP Police’s telecommunication wing has progressed beyond basic walkie-talkies. During training, candidates will learn modern smart policing systems and later play a key role in implementing them effectively in the field.

The event was attended by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, DG (Telecom) Ashutosh Pandey, Chairman of UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board S B Shirodkar, Additional Director General (Headquarters) Sanjeev Gupta and others.

Newly selected candidates felt honored receiving appointment letters from the Chief Minister

The newly selected youth expressed pride after receiving appointment letters from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On stage, he handed appointment letters to Pooja Gupta (Mau), Vaishali (Lucknow), Shalini Anand (Jhansi), Aman Tyagi (Meerut), Bhupendra Singh Verma (Barabanki), Ankit Kushwaha (Banda), Shubham Chaurasia (Pratapgarh), Shyam Sundar (Sonbhadra), Monu Paswan (Gorakhpur), and Manish Gaur (Maharajganj).