UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Claims Bengal Needs Urgent Political Change

ANI

North 24 Parganas: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Tarun Jyoti Tiwari in the Rajarhat Gopalpur Assembly constituency on the final day of campaigning for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

During the rally, he launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying that in the hearts and minds of Bengal lie Maa Kali and Maa Durga - not Kaaba and Medina. He added that it is time to make TMC realize this. After his speech, the entire venue resonated with slogans of “Yogi-Yogi.”

Chief Minister Yogi said that a grand roadshow had been planned, but the TMC government did not grant permission, so the program was converted into a public meeting. He added that once a double-engine government is formed, a grand roadshow will be held there.

Recalling Bengal’s glorious legacy, he said, “It is a land of sacrifice, pride, literature, art, culture, and science - a source of inspiration for India.” However, he remarked that Bengal, which once gave identity to India, is now struggling for its own identity. Once an engine of economic growth, Bengal has now become impoverished, with industries shutting down, youth facing unemployment, farmers feeling humiliated, and incidents like “love jihad” and “land jihad” increasing.

He said, “Elections are the best way to free the state from lawlessness and misgovernance.” Based on trends from the first phase of voting on April 23, he claimed that Bengal has made up its mind for change, with every youth and every woman rising in support of a double-engine government.

CM Yogi said, “Bengal, once known as India’s cultural capital, has been turned into a crime capital by TMC and communists.” He alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee objects to the slogan “Jai Shri Ram,” does not allow Durga Puja processions or idol immersions, but welcomes iftar gatherings.

Citing the example of Taraknath Temple, he said he had the opportunity to offer prayers there but claimed that no development work had been done in the past 15 years. He added that under a double-engine government, a grand corridor like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor would have been built.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh’s model, he said that before 2017, UP also faced lawlessness, but today women, traders, and citizens feel safe, and the economy has become a growth engine. He claimed that public spaces are not used for namaz or iftar gatherings, while religious processions like Kanwar Yatras and chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Vrindavan Bihari Lal ki Jai” are heard across the state.

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CM Yogi said that Congress, communists, TMC, and SP had tried to stop the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but a grand temple was ultimately built. He claimed that Uttar Pradesh is now free from mafia and goons, with no curfews or riots, and rapid infrastructure development such as expressways and airports underway.

He warned that if any mafia tries to rise, the “bulldozer” will act against them. He added that TMC goons are now going underground just hearing the word “bulldozer.”

He concluded by saying, “This is the right opportunity to restore Bengal with a double-engine government