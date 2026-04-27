Dum Dum Turns Saffron As Yogi Adityanath Roadshow Sparks Enthusiasm On Final Campaign Day In Bengal

Yogi Adityanath | ANI

North 24 Parganas: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transformed the atmosphere of Dum Dum on Monday. Despite the scorching heat, the enthusiasm for CM Yogi was overwhelming on the last day of the Bengal election campaign. A massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of him. As the Chief Minister conducted a roadshow for BJP candidate Arijit Bakshi from the Dum Dum Assembly seat, voters holding BJP flags raised loud slogans of 'Vande Mataram,' 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' 'Jai Shri Ram,' and 'Bulldozer Baba.' Dum Dum, draped in saffron hues, seemed to speak in one voice: 'We are all with the Kamal.'

As the roadshow progressed, people welcomed him with drumbeats and chants of 'Swagatam-Swagatam,' showering him with flowers.

The CM expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bengal for their affection. Slogans like ' Ek Hi Naara, Ek Hi Naam, Jai Shri Ram-Jai Shri Ram,' 'Hindu-Hindu Bhai-Bhai,' and ' Yogi Baba Zindabad- Bulldozer Baba Zindabad' resonated throughout.

On stages set up along the route, child artists dressed as Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lakshman drew attention, while women in traditional attire also extended a grand welcome.

Flower petals were continuously showered from windows and rooftops along the route.

The Chief Minister connected with the people of Dum Dum by raising slogans of 'Jai Maa Kali,' 'Jai Shri Ram,' and 'Har Har Mahadev.' He said, "The revered voters have decided to uproot the TMC, which has become synonymous with terror, mafia rule, and corruption in Bengal. The TMC has created an identity crisis for the youth, looted citizens’ rights, crossed all limits of corruption, and hindered the state’s development. Now is the time to be freed from TMC."

He added, "The first phase of voting has shown that the game is over, development has begun.”

The CM expressed confidence that with the formation of a double-engine BJP government, a new chapter of development will be written her