UP Signs Historic Green Hydrogen MoU With Japan’s Yamanashi | ANI

Yamanashi (Japan)/Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, currently on a visit to Japan, has achieved another major success. UP government has signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture on green hydrogen technology, under which Indian students will receive advanced training in Japan.

During the 'UP Investment Road Show' held in Yamanashi, CM prominently presented the state’s new development policies and investment potential to the global industrial community. In his address, he clearly stated that Uttar Pradesh has transformed its governance approach from reactive to proactive and this transformation has become the foundation of the state’s rapid economic progress.

During the program, CM informed that a historic MoU has been signed between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi on green hydrogen technology. Under this agreement, students from higher technical institutions of Uttar Pradesh will receive training in Japan and the technology will be implemented in the state’s industry, public transport and energy sectors. This initiative will prove to be an important step towards achieving Prime Minister Modi’s 'Net Zero target'.

CM said that the state’s delegation participated in several G2G (Government-to-Government) and G2B (Government-to-Business) level meetings in Tokyo, where, with the support of the Indian Embassy, extensive dialogue was held with Japanese industry groups. He also expressed special gratitude to the Yamanashi administration for taking proactive steps to advance investment dialogue.

Calling robotics a major technology of the future, CM said that UP government has made provisions in budget to establish a Centre of Excellence for Robotics. He expressed confidence that cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi will take India-Japan relations to new heights and play an important role in achieving energy self-reliance and making technology accessible to the common people.

CM said that Uttar Pradesh, with a population of nearly 25 crore, is India’s largest state and is blessed with nature’s abundance. The country’s most fertile land, abundant water resources, vast human capital and rich spiritual and cultural heritage give Uttar Pradesh a distinct identity. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has reached new heights of development and over the past 9 years, the state has succeeded in tripling its per capita income and economy. Today, Uttar Pradesh is among India’s fastest-growing economies.

Highlighting the transformation in governance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that earlier the system was reactive to problems, whereas Uttar Pradesh has now adopted a proactive governance model. The government is continuously taking initiatives to attract investment, facilitate industries, adopt new technologies and expand global partnerships. With this vision, a high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh has visited Japan to convert possibilities into opportunities.

CM expressed gratitude to Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture and his team, stating that the Japanese government and Yamanashi administration provided the Indian delegation with a valuable opportunity to closely understand their key sectors and engage directly with industry leaders. CM Yogi also welcomed industry leaders and members of the Indian community present at the event. He mentioned that Governor of Yamanashi had visited Uttar Pradesh in December 2024 and since then, continuous dialogue, follow-ups and exchanges of delegations between the two governments have taken this cooperation in a new direction. He said that following the study and report of the business delegation, the Uttar Pradesh delegation has now arrived in Yamanashi at the Governor’s invitation, where this cooperation has taken concrete shape.

On this occasion, Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki, Vice Governor Junichi Ishidera, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', India’s Ambassador to Japan Nagma Malik, senior officials of the UP government delegation, industry leaders from Yamanashi and members of the Indian community were present.