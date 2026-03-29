UP Sets 6,500 Procurement Centers, Wheat Buying Starts With Higher Msp | Representative Image

Lucknow: Government’s efforts for the Rabi Marketing Year 2026-27 are receiving strong support from farmers. Wheat procurement in UP will begin on Monday and continue until June 15. Even before the procurement starts, more than 2.24 lakh farmers have registered to sell their produce. To ensure a smooth process, 3,574 procurement centers have already been set up across the state. Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat has been fixed at ₹2,585 per quintal, which is ₹160 higher than last year.

A total of 6,500 procurement centers will be set up in the state by eight agencies, including Food Department's marketing branch. On the instructions of Yogi government, work has been expedited. Although procurement will begin on Monday, 3,574 centers have already been made operational. These centers will remain open from 9 AM to 6 PM. CM Yogi Adityanath has strictly directed that farmers visiting the centers should not face any inconvenience. Considering the weather, arrangements for shade, drinking water and seating must be ensured.

Farmers have produced a good crop this year, supported by Agriculture Department’s provision of adequate quality seeds. Government has instructed that sufficient procurement be ensured so that farmers do not suffer any losses. While the Food and Civil Supplies Department initially set a target of 30 lakh metric tonnes, CM has increased it to 50 lakh metric tonnes. He has also directed that payments be made to farmers within 48 hours through DBT. To eliminate middlemen, entire system has been made online.

Farmers who have not yet registered or renewed their registration for wheat sale can do so on the portal fcs.up.gov.in or through the UP Kisan Mitra mobile app. Registration on the portal/app is mandatory for selling wheat. In case of any issues during procurement, farmers can contact toll-free number 18001800150, where officials will ensure prompt resolution.

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Key Highlights

*Wheat procurement period: March 30 to June 15

*MSP: ₹2,585 per quintal

*Registered farmers: 2,24,676

*Total procurement centers planned: 6,500

*Centers established so far: 3,574

*Additional payment for handling/cleaning: ₹20 per quintal

(Note: These figures are as of March 28, 2:00 PM)