UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Uttar Pradesh Growth, Nine Lakh Government Jobs Added In Nine Years

ANI

Lucknow: In the past nine years, 9 lakh manpower has been added to government services. All of them are talented and full of youthful energy. As a result, a state that was once considered backward has today become the growth engine of India's economy.

Earlier, there was not enough money even to pay salaries, whereas today Uttar Pradesh is a revenue-surplus state. Today, UP is among the top three economies in country. Compared to 2016, the state has succeeded in tripling its per capita income.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this on Sunday while addressing appointment letter distribution program for 665 newly selected Nursing Officers at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lok Bhavan. On this occasion, CM distributed appointment letters to 20 newly selected Nursing Officers. Before this, selected candidates shared their experiences with Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that whenever talent is respected and given a platform, it benefits the country and state. He said that to ensure transparency in the recruitment process, every stage is monitored by government. "Our third eye keeps watch on those who try to tamper with the recruitment process. We identify such people early and take strict action against them, which is known to everyone."

He said that as a result, Uttar Pradesh has progressed in every sector. The identity crisis that youth in the state once faced has now been resolved. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Asia’s largest airport yesterday. This airport has been built by the state government, and since Uttar Pradesh has the largest population, it will undertake the biggest projects. This has been demonstrated in Jewar. It will directly provide employment to one lakh youth.

Before 2017, this region was known as a crime capital in both the state and the country. Activities would come to a halt after 5 PM, and before 10 AM there was a curfew-like situation. Today, due to the speed and strong willpower of the double-engine government, it has emerged as one of the best investment destinations not only in the state but in the country and the world.

Chief Minister said that today every major institution in the country and the world wants to come to Greater Noida. Medical device parks, an international film city, world-class universities, toy parks and apparel parks are being developed there. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the largest semiconductor unit.

He said that in today’s era, the world is helpless without semiconductors, just as it was once dependent on oil. Now, semiconductors will be manufactured in Uttar Pradesh. He said that before 2017, this could not even have been imagined because there was neither the willpower nor the right intent at that time. Those people neither wanted to work earlier nor do they have the intent today. They are trying to disturb the work that is being done. They are also spreading misinformation and rumors to spoil the environment.

He added that world is facing instability and turmoil. Emergency-like situations exist in many countries, and uncertainty prevails among people. Due to global conflicts like the Gulf War, instability has increased. Many countries have started reducing jobs, working hours and salaries because their economies are weakening.

Even in a country like the United States, where dependence on Gulf countries is less, petroleum prices are rising sharply. Neighboring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia are facing severe challenges. Undeclared emergency-like situations exist there.

Amid all this, India is the only country moving forward steadily without stopping, due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister said that while petroleum prices are rising globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced excise duty to keep prices under control and provide relief to 145 crore citizens. This has happened only in India. The benefit is being received by the entire country, not just any one party or section. Government decisions are uniform in nature.

He said that as India moves forward under the Prime Minister’s leadership, attempts are being made to stop it through low-level tactics. Rumors are being spread to create panic. Some claim that a 14 kg gas cylinder contains only 4 kg gas, such claims are childish. Others spread rumors of a lockdown. Such people are talking nonsense and harming the country.

There is no disruption in public services; everything is functioning normally. Therefore, people should not pay attention to rumors and should instead follow the guidance of the country’s leadership.

Chief Minister said that if a gas cylinder lasts 25 days, why should people stand in line on the 7th day? If a vehicle has enough fuel for four days, why refill it unnecessarily? People should not fall prey to rumors.

He reminded that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister worked tirelessly, ensuring vaccines and all necessary facilities. Therefore, people should not fall into the trap of rumor-mongers.

He appealed to all citizens of the state to remain cautious and alert against such elements who harm society and the nation. These are the same people who did nothing when they were in power. Today, recruitment is being done transparently, which was not possible before 2017.

Chief Minister said that recently, 500 people from a village on the India-Nepal border in Bahraich, located along the Sharda and Saryu rivers, were rehabilitated. They were provided houses, land ownership, and financial assistance of ₹21 lakh per family. Parks, schools, Anganwadi centers and ration shops were also arranged.

He said such work could have been done earlier if there had been sensitivity.

He added that cybercrime is affecting the entire world. Before 2017, there was only one cyber police station in the state. Today, all 75 districts have cyber police stations, and cyber help desks are operational in all 1,681 police stations. Twelve A-grade labs have been established for training, with six more under construction. A State Institute of Forensic Sciences has been set up in Lucknow, offering degree, diploma and certificate courses. Each district also has two mobile forensic labs.

Earlier governments used to build hospital buildings and appoint one or two doctors just for publicity, while ignoring nursing staff, which forms the backbone of healthcare.

Before 2017, the number of medical colleges was extremely limited. Those who question current services failed to deliver when they were in power.

He said that earlier, recruitment processes were not fair, and many deserving candidates would not have been selected because they could not afford unethical means.

He also mentioned that the MSME sector, which was once inactive, now employs more than 3 crore people.

Chief Minister said that people assume from his attire that he believes in superstition, but he respects faith and does not believe in superstition. He was once advised not to visit Noida due to a belief that Chief Ministers lose their position after visiting.

He rejected this idea, saying that one has to leave the position one day anyway, so why fear it. He visited Noida and resolved issues related to 4 lakh homebuyers by ensuring completion of housing projects.

He questioned those who avoided visiting Noida earlier but are now going there for divisive politics, despite having hindered development in the past.

Chief Minister said that Lohia Institute has built a strong reputation in a short time. During COVID-19, SGPGI, KGMU and Lohia Institute launched virtual ICUs and stood firmly during the crisis.

Today, the institute has developed into a modern tertiary healthcare center. The state’s first Gamma Knife facility has been installed there. It has achieved a leading position in robotic surgery, with more than 350 successful robotic surgeries performed so far.

He noted that more women than men have been selected as Nursing Officers. The double-engine government has recognized the importance of this backbone.

Government is currently running 31 new nursing colleges. Centers of excellence in healthcare are being developed, including ongoing work at SGPGI and KGMU.

Chief Minister said that appointment letters are being distributed even on a Sunday. For them, Sunday is not a holiday. Whether Sunday or Monday, every day is the same.

They must work continuously from morning to evening because without effort, results cannot be achieved. They are working tirelessly under the guidance and inspiration of the Prime Minister.

He said that similarly, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute must be taken to new heights and everyone should be part of healthy competition.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Health and Education) Amit Ghosh, Lohia Institute Director Dr. C.M. Singh, KGMU Vice Chancellor Dr. Sonia Nityanand and others were present at the event.