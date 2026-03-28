'Noida International Airport Will Become The Launchpad For Uttar Pradesh’s Bright Future': Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the inauguration ceremony of the first phase of Noida International Airport. | X @BJP4India

Jewar, 28 March: In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the inauguration ceremony of the first phase of Noida International Airport. He said that this event, which gives new height to Uttar Pradesh’s growth trajectory, is an opportunity to express gratitude to the Prime Minister. Under the guidance of PM Modi, the new Uttar Pradesh of a new India is today making a new declaration of its identity that when resolve is strong, courage is firm and confidence is unwavering, no goal remains out of reach.

He added, Noida International Airport is the result of turning resolve into achievement. Its runway will not only serve as a foundation for taking UP’s economy to new heights, but will also become the launchpad for the bright future of Uttar Pradesh. This airport will elevate investment, trade and industrial development in North India while also generating large-scale employment.

CM Yogi said, "This airport will provide relief to the public along with opening new dimensions of development. In the last 11 to 12 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps in every sector to move India towards a developed nation. Noida International Airport is a part of that journey".

He also added, today a new unit of development is being inaugurated by the Prime Minister. This new creation is presenting Uttar Pradesh anew on the global aviation map. The Prime Minister has given the vision of a Viksit Bharat to the people. Infrastructure is the need of the hour for Atmanirbhar Bharat - Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh and for Viksit Bharat - Viksit Uttar Pradesh. One runway is starting now. In the coming years, when 5 runways of the airport become operational, it will successfully establish itself as a global airport.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Under the visionary thinking of PM Modi and his 'Desh Pratham' approach, the roadmap of a new India is visible over the past 11 to 12 years. On Ram Navami, there was an atmosphere of celebration and enthusiasm in the country, while there is disorder, instability and uncertainty in many parts of the world. In developed countries like the United States, prices of petroleum products are soaring, but in India prices are controlled and supply has been made smooth".

He further added, "In neighbouring countries as well, petroleum prices are very high and there is shortage, leading to disorder. They have had to reduce working hours and even stop production, and a quota system has been implemented for the public. In contrast, India has ensured uninterrupted supply while keeping prices under control. Yesterday, a historic decision was taken to reduce excise duty on petroleum products, for which I express gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of 25 crore people of the state".

CM Yogi also targeted parties like Congress and SP. He said, due to their inefficiency, they left the country and the state as a bottleneck to development. From 2002 to 2017, Uttar Pradesh remained a victim of chaos and disorder, but under the guidance of PM Modi, the pace achieved by the country in 12 years and the state in 9 years has transformed its identity from a bottleneck to a breakthrough. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of this airport on 25 November 2021, and today the inauguration of its first phase is also being carried out by him. This is the speed of a double engine government, as PM Modi has always said that what you lay the foundation for, you should also inaugurate.

Chief Minister also added, "Jewar Airport will make Uttar Pradesh a centre of global connectivity by linking it with networks such as the Yamuna Expressway and in the future Eastern Peripheral, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ganga Expressway, RRTS and Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail line, thereby taking the state to new heights of development with speed. Through this airport project, lakhs of direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created for youth".

He further informed, in Yamuna Expressway, Noida and Greater Noida, large-scale investment possibilities have already started attracting proposals. Recently, near this airport, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of a semiconductor chip manufacturing unit. Along with this, the development of advanced manufacturing clusters is also progressing. Apparel park, medical device park, toy park, MSME park, handicraft park and other facilities are being developed, creating vast opportunities for investment and employment. Data Centre related units are also being established here.

He added, in the coming days, with the development of an advanced fintech city and the presence of Noida International Airport, a positive environment for investment is being created in NCR. This airport is moving forward to realize the concept of 'ease of journey' with seamless, smart and sustainable infrastructure, aviation fuel farm, inflight kitchen facilities, MRO, and a focus on modern, digital and energy-efficient systems.

CM said, with the development of a dedicated multimodal cargo hub, Uttar Pradesh will overcome the limitations of being landlocked and will be able to connect more easily with global markets through landmark growth. Noida International Airport and its facilities will play a decisive role in taking UP’s potential to new heights. PM Modi has guided that whatever we do, we should think big, act big and move towards becoming big. Zurich International Airport has also played its role in the development of this airport.

CM also expressed special gratitude towards farmers at the inauguration ceremony. He said that earlier there were many protests here, but through dialogue with farmers, they were connected with timely compensation and rehabilitation. As a result, farmers contributed 13,000 acres of land for Noida International Airport. Farmers played a positive role throughout the process and, along with public representatives, advanced the development program.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of State for Finance and BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Minister of State Brajesh Singh, MPs Dr Mahesh Sharma and Surendra Singh Nagar, MLAs Dhirendra Singh, Pankaj Singh, Tejpal Nagar and others.